New Skills, New Campus, New You: Tips for Non-Traditional Students Making a Major Move

According to research done by The Brookings Institution, “About 20% of college graduates are late graduates, and later-in-life enrollment among Black and female students has substantially reduced or reversed racial and gender gaps in college completion.” Not only does this research prove that there are a lot more non-traditional students than we realize, but it also proves that having them makes a difference in something much bigger than them: racial and gender inequalities.

Yet, for all the promise that comes with returning to education, non-traditional students often face unique pressures: managing careers, supporting families, and sometimes relocating entirely to attend a program that fits their needs.

This guide is designed to help you navigate the complexities of going back to education and making a move, so you can start strong and stay confident in your academic journey.

Building the Confidence To Learn Again

Going back to education after years, or even decades, can be scary. But make no mistake, your experience, discipline, and motivation will help you get through the terror to the excitement.

Instead of focusing on what you may have forgotten since you were last in the classroom, reframe your return to education as an opportunity to grow. Be clear about what you want to achieve academically and personally on this new journey. Stay flexible and patient with yourself as you adjust to a new routine and what’s expected of you now.

Developing new skills later in life will also help you successfully return to the classroom. It stimulates your brain, improving your memory and cognitive function. All of which are crucial for going back to education. Finding a mentor and practicing what you learn regularly will help you embrace learning new things.

Your age isn’t a setback, it’s a strength. The perspective you bring enhances discussions, enriches group projects, and inspires others. Lean into that value as you step into this next chapter.

Creating a Social Support System on Campus

One of your biggest concerns about going back to education at your age is probably fitting in. But connection is more accessible than you might think.

Fitting in as an older college student is easier when you join a study group and make an effort to chat with your classmates before and after class. It’s also important to be yourself and not focus on the age difference. Find some common ground with your classmates and go from there.

You may find that your experiences offer insights that others appreciate, and you’ll benefit from the energy and new ideas of your peers. Building relationships across age groups can enrich your college experience and foster mutual respect.

Your academic advisor is also a key ally. Don’t hesitate to ask for guidance on how to build a community when you’re a non-traditional student. Lastly, look for mentors, either among faculty or fellow students, who can provide encouragement and accountability.

A solid social network is about friendship and creating a foundation for resilience during the ups and downs of academic life.

Making the Big Move: Preparing To Relocate for College

Returning to college might also mean relocating, sometimes across the country. Whether you’re moving solo or with family, you need to get organized and prepared emotionally.

The first step in a cross-country college move is really understanding what it means to move somewhere else. Flesh out how your days and lifestyle will change, and determine if you can handle it.

Then, break out your moving checklist and map out key tasks like packing, securing housing, transferring utilities, and preparing for the long drive. Make sure you have a budget that factors in the cost of moving trucks or storage, deposits, travel, and meals during the transition.

Emotionally, give yourself space to adjust. Lean on your support network, and allow time to process the shift. Relocation can be a fresh start. It’s a chance to reinvent your environment and align it with your academic and personal goals.

Should You Drive or Ship Your Car to Campus?

One important decision you’ll make during a move is whether to drive or ship your vehicle to campus. Both options have pros and cons, depending on your timeline, budget, and comfort level.

The Reality of Driving Your Car to Campus

Driving your car to campus can be a good thing because you have transportation while you’re on campus, and you can take road trips during breaks. If you sincerely love driving, this might be a good option for you.

On the other hand, driving to campus can cost you a lot of money in gas and maintenance. It can negatively impact our environment because of all the emissions it generates.

If you do choose to drive, budget for it, plan your route carefully, and schedule breaks to stay rested and alert.

How To Ship Your Car the Smart Way

Shipping your car is often a less stressful choice. It can save time, allowing you to fly directly to your new city and settle in before classes begin.

The process of shipping your car is much less difficult than you’d expect. Choose a reputable auto transport company and get a quote. Decide on open transport, enclosed transport, or door-to-door service. Prepare your vehicle to be shipped. Then, inspect it once it arrives at your new place.

Car shipping offers peace of mind and a smoother transition.

Conclusion

Returning to college as a non-traditional student is so courageous. Take every step seriously, whether navigating a cross-country move, re-learning how to study, or building new relationships on campus, to ensure a successful transition.

Preparation, a positive mindset, and your support system will set the tone for your academic journey. Most of all, take pride in your path. You’re proving that learning has no expiration date and that ambition, resilience, and growth are always within reach.

SEE ALSO: College Student Housing: Should I Live On or Off Campus?