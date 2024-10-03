College Student Housing: Should I Live On or Off Campus?

One of the things that will shape your college life is whether you choose to live on campus or off. It is one of the main questions you need to answer, along with how to secure financial aid and which major you should choose. Of course, there are pros and cons for both options. This article will review the top ones and help you decide which option best suits your needs.

Living On-Campus

Advantages

One of the most significant advantages of living on campus is the ability to make friendships with colleagues. You can enjoy organized activities, hang out with your roommates, and connect more deeply with your peers.

In addition, living on campus means you will be within walking distance of all the campus resources and conveniences, including the library, fitness facilities, study groups, counseling services, and more.

Another reason living on campus is great is that you will be able to avoid the commute. Commuting is costly and time-consuming and limits your schedule flexibility. Plus, there is always the stress of traffic delays and driving in bad weather, which can make you late for your lessons.

The next advantage of living on campus is the possibility of being involved in extracurricular activities, including sports clubs, volunteer opportunities, and many more. This way, you can make new friends and fill out your CV for future job opportunities.

An exciting advantage of living on campus is the sense of independence, especially when it comes to preparation for life after college. You must follow specific rules and be responsible for keeping your space clean, doing the laundry, buying household supplies, figuring out the meals, and much more. Last but not least, the potential for better academic outcomes is another advantage because, according to research, living on campus positively affects your grades. A study from Penn State University reveals that students in campus housing have an average GPA of .19 to .97 points higher than their campus counterparts.

Disadvantages

Apart from the many advantages of living on campus, there are also some disadvantages. For example, on-campus housing can be more expensive than off-campus options. Dormitory life often means limited privacy because you need to share a room with a roommate and have communal living spaces. If you want your own space and privacy, this might be challenging for you.

In addition, off-campus housing can be very noisy, especially during weekends or exam periods, when social activities are more frequent. This can disrupt your sleep and studying schedule and prevent you from successfully passing your exams.

Another important thing about living on campus is that you are limited in your cooking options. You won’t be able to cook your own meals or follow specific dietary needs, as campuses have their dining halls with food prepared by the on-campus facilities.

If you’re more introverted, you might find it hard to keep up with social activities, which can create social pressure to attend even if you don’t want to. Proximity to classes, while being an advantage, may also be a disadvantage for some students because it means less incentive to explore the wider community or neighborhoods.

Finally, limited personalization is a disadvantage for creative students since there are restrictions on how you can decorate your living spaces to make your dorm room feel more like home.

Living Off-Campus

Advantages

Living off campus means having complete freedom and the ability to make your own schedule regarding your lifestyle. Time management, daily routines and habits, and mode of commuting are all yours to plan, which will give you the opportunity to grow up as an adult very fast.

Plus, you can take advantage of the many housing options near the campus that fit your lifestyle and even find a roommate with whom you can share the bills. You can still be close to the campus and access the same campus services and support, with the advantage of not following campus’ housing rules.

Moreover, many affordable housing options will help you save money. Plus, you get to pick your roommates and set up your living arrangements according to your preferences.

When renting out a place off campus, you can even ask for help from property managers to assist you in finding suitable rental properties that match your budget and lifestyle needs. Plus, property managers can handle maintenance requests and ensure that any issues are promptly addressed, so you won’t be bothered if such problems arise. They will also provide resources and support for new tenants and explain comprehensive lease agreements. They’ll help you transition to off-campus living much more smoothly.

Moreover, property managers have established relationships with local landlords and will give you access to a broader range of rental options and potential roommate connections. It is safe to say that managers and students are an excellent combination that will help students achieve independence while still getting professional support and guidance.

Disadvantages

Some of the disadvantages of living off-campus are the hardship of finding a place and roommates and getting everyone to sign the lease before you have started school. You also have to do your cooking and cleaning, which might be a bit challenging if you have a lot of tasks and things to do regarding your studying. Sometimes, unexpected charges like large utility bills, deposits, maintenance when something breaks, etc., can make a living on your own a bit harder.

Finally, most leases are a minimum of one year, so if you don’t plan to be there for the full year; for example, you want to go home for the summer or be in another city for the next term, you might need to arrange a sublet so you don’t end up paying for a place you are not living in.

Conclusion

Living on or off campus hugely depends on your lifestyle, preferences, and needs. Both options can be good – you just need to prioritize your preferences. You can always ask professionals, like property managers, to help you decide whether living off campus seems like something you can do alone or talk to the college staff and counselors to help you settle in if you prefer living on campus.

SEE ALSO: Biorhythms: Impact of Early Mornings vs. Late Nights