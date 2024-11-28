Lavish Dorm Rooms: The Power of a Levelled-Up Design for Mental Wellness

College is often regarded as a stressful experience for many, as only nine percent of students report “no stress” or “less than average stress,” highlights the American Institute of Stress. While college dorm rooms have historically signified freedom, they can become unpleasant pretty quickly — especially when you’re greeted with dated dorm furniture right from the start. A room transformation can not only make for a more comfortable space, but can benefit mental health in unique ways as well — even if it isn’t necessarily a luxurious retreat.

Hidden Advantages of a Well-Designed Room

70% of students report having struggled with mental health since starting college, highlights an U.S. News/Generation Lab report of 3,649 students in 2024. While many may experience difficulty with academic pressure, anxiety, or making new friends, many others may find the adjustment to a new living space to be a challenge itself. As such, the difficulties of student life can place a renewed sense of importance on a safe space.

While students might not have a say as to who their roommate is, dorm decor can make a significant difference in the creation of not only a space that is comfortable, but is conducive to happiness. A survey by HGTV and Open Mind Strategy, for instance, discovered that decor impacts the perception of student happiness (82%), and how successful students will be in their studies (76%). The Detroit News article goes on to highlight insight from Jillian St. Charles, senior vice president at HGTV and the Travel Channel that was featured in a press release. “The dorm room is one of the first ways students will get to express themselves when they get to college,” St. Charles stated.

Luxury Dorm Decor — a Justified Trend?

From furniture to color palette, posters and beyond, there are more than a few ways to decorate a dorm room. Some students, however, are taking things a step beyond a few posters on the wall in order to transform their rooms into a true-to-life sanctuary. One Times article highlights the fact that “a wave of undergraduates — especially in the southern states — are hiring interior designers to completely makeover their dorm rooms at a cost of thousands of dollars per room.” The New York Times post goes on to detail what a professional dorm room redesign may involve, from coffee tables to luxury light fixtures and even handmade murals.

“They bring their own desks, they have their own makeup tables, wallpaper on the walls, beautiful rugs — everything you could think of,” said Kerry Davis, who moved her daughter into a shared room at the University of Tennessee. While many may go overboard when it comes to luxury enhancements of a shoebox-sized space, even a few familiar or aesthetic elements can go a long way to help many feel a bit more comfortable and at home. For example, new students may coordinate with their roommate to create a room where both sides match for a project that can turn into a shared goal by strangers who then become friends. As a result, what may be seen as over the top decorating can become a way to ease the transition of college life.

Custom Solutions Can Simplify Dorm Decor

On TikTok, #DormTok has proven to be a catalyst for leveled-up rooms, and proves just how much one can do with what is often a small space. While some are more elaborate than others, even the simplest of DIY decorations can make a dorm room feel like home. However you choose to do it, dorm decor can serve as a space for creativity. “When we feel more at home, we’re more likely to be productive, more likely to get good sleep,” psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis points out. These benefits are crucial to college life, and can transfer into academic success. With that in mind, you don’t necessarily have to have an eye for design in order to achieve put-together results.

Custom solutions can be the ideal way to inject unique personality into a drab dorm room, especially for students who have an itch for the creature comforts of home. One great element of a practical dorm is seating — beyond a desk chair, however, it’s often not provided by the school. A small sofa with a timeless design is often the perfect solution, and can even be chosen and ordered online. With a variety of patterns and styles to choose from, college students can explore an array of options in order to determine which couch will work best. Whether a small sectional or a simple chair (or two), there are no shortage of styles and colors to suit any aesthetic.

Dorm decor can seem like a trivial aspect of the college move-in experience, though the significance can run deeper than the aesthetic appeal. Due to the stress that college students experience, a well-designed dorm room can serve as a safe space that represents creative expression.

