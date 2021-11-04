Study: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

A study provided by MIT and Massachusetts Eye and Ear suggests that the inner ear can be affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study worked with 10 adult patients who suffered from symptoms such as tinnitus, hearing loss and dizziness in the space of three weeks following their COVID-19 diagnosis. Analysis was made with both human and mouse inner ear tissue by researchers and they established that the human inner ear tissue contains the “molecular machinery to allow SARS-CoV-2 entry.”

Researchers went onto state that their findings suggested that “inner ear infection may underline COVID-19-associated problems with hearing and balance.”

To view the full story, click here.