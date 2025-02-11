Study Abroad in Cairo

The ancient city of Cairo is Egypt’s renowned capital. It rests on the eastern banks of the Nile River and is one of the largest cities in Africa. Home to the great Pyramids of Giza and at the crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, it was long ago considered the center of the world. Cairo has one of the richest histories, with an incredibly diverse population of 22 million. It’s definitely a destination you can’t leave off your bucket list. And as a student, if you choose to extend your visit to a few more months of studying and truly experiencing the timeless metropolis, it comes with no shortage of activities.

The American University of Cairo (AUC) is Egypt’s top private university. It is a prime choice for international students from across the globe. Over 60% of students here receive scholarships or financial support. They’re driven to apply not only for the thrilling adventure of living in one of the world’s most dynamic and vibrant cities, but also for AUC’s offered academic excellence. With up to 39 unique undergraduate majors, AUC is known as a “hub for creative ideas and academic progress”.

Quality of Life

As the 6th largest city in the world, life in Egypt’s bustling capital will be nothing short of lively and eventful, with something always there for you to do on your weekends or after lectures. Cairo is unique for its blend of old and new lifestyles, a modern city built upon an ancient history. This lends it to a nature that can be appreciated by all. Whether you’re a history-lover, eager to find out and experience for yourself the ancient ways on guided, immersive tours, or you’re more keen on the city life and wish to experience Cairo’s renowned hospitality and warmth. As an exchange student with a bit of time on your hands, the city awaits only you and your initiative to explore.

Experience the Culture

Cairo is a city steeped in culture, tradition, and history. It is a point on the world map pinned by anyone seeking to broaden their knowledge on both the past and present. There’s so much to learn and experience. And of the many compelling reasons for anyone to make a trip to Cairo, the one that tops this lengthy list is a visit to the famous Pyramids of Giza. This historical site is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and has been since Roman times. It is a key part of Egyptian history and one you can’t miss. There are also several museums scattered throughout the metropolis, including the Museum of Islamic Art – that houses one of the most extensive collections of Islamic artifacts in the world; the Egyptian Museum and the Coptic Museum. Discounted entry tickets are available for all foreign students.

Studying in Cairo is also the perfect time to put your language learning skills to use. Although English is taught in schools and you’ll find that many speak it in Cairo, also the tourism capital, the official language is Arabic. To take your experience further and be fully immersed in the culture, try to learn and use as much of the language you can whilst there, or even before. Language is a key part of identity and culture, and it pays to do your due diligence and learn the primary language of the community you’ll be living in.

Negatives

As a busy city, petty crime is common in Cairo, and it is recommended to always stay vigilant when exploring the city. Due to the high population density, Cairo is also particularly known to have overpopulation issues, which may lead to traffic congestion and crowded public transport.

There are also safety concerns for solo female travellers in particular, as harassment is a common problem as you travel further from the main city and to other, less tourist-centered parts of Egypt. It is recommended to first seek out advice from your study abroad advisor, who will have expert knowledge to share with you. Travelling in groups, especially at night, is also an important tip.

