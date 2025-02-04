Study Abroad in Cape Town

The stunning city of Cape Town is one of South Africa’s three capital cities and a vibrant hub for students across the continent. A port city on South Africa’s southwest coast, it is nestled beneath Table Mountain and is home to a population of 4.773 million.

In the heart of the city is the University of Cape Town (UCT), one of the four public universities. UCT is the topmost-rated university in Africa, as well as a renowned institute worldwide. It leads with its world-class facilities and lively student life. Similar praise can be said for the University of the Western Cape, just outside the city center, as well as Stellenbosch University and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, with its campuses across the city. Of Cape Town’s four universities, UCT is best known for its degrees in clinical and health fields, education, and social sciences. These degrees have consistently ranked in the global top 100, and as of 2023, were ranked 81st, 92nd and 100th respectively. Another popular major across the universities is English, as it is one of South Africa’s 11 official languages and spoken throughout the country.

Quality of Life

In addition to Cape Town’s offered academic excellence, there’s no shortage of astonishing sights and weekend activities in the coastal city. From enjoying a day at any of their breathtaking beaches, sand boarding, and hiking, to wine tasting and exploring local food markets. Known as a cultural melting pot, there’s so much to do and something for everyone. No matter if you don’t have a taste for outdoor activities, Cape Town’s unique art, food and music will sate any homebody’s aspirations. Wine tasting in the Western Cape is an especially essential Cape Town activity. It has an extensive history, with the first grapes for wine being planted in the 1600s, although sailors first stopped by the Cape of Good Hope to drink in the hopes of fending off scurvy!

Arts and Culture

Cape Town is perhaps most well-known for its richness in culture and history, so it’s no surprise that it offers a long list of cultural experiences. Go see a local festival, for one, such as the Cape Town Arts Festival that celebrates unity and resilience against cultural intolerance. The signature arts festival is a fusion of music, dance, culinary delights and the art of storytelling, to name a few.

Or after a busy week of lectures, go visit the historic Bo-Kaap neighbourhood near the city center and be immersed in history. With its origins dating back to the late 1700s, it is one of the few neighbourhoods that resisted removals during the apartheid era. Now a vibrant cobblestone street of colourful buildings, it is one of the city’s most picturesque destinations.

Negatives

Although Cape Town is a lively city, busy with people and activity, the main township and low-income areas do have high crime rates. However, as an international student or visitor keeping to typical tourist sites, crime will be less likely to see. So long as you don’t seek out the higher risk and typically impoverished neighbourhoods.

A rule of thumb in any new place you’re unfamiliar with is to always be aware of your surroundings and travel in groups at night. It is important to do thorough research prior to making your move. Look into the city’s history, especially with apartheid and the deeply rooted racial tensions that exist.

