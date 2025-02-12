7 Scholarships You Might Not Know About

Paying for higher education can be a challenge, but scholarships make it more accessible. While many students apply for well-known scholarships, there are lesser-known options that provide financial aid for unique talents, backgrounds, and career paths. These scholarships often have fewer applicants, increasing the chances of securing funding. Exploring different opportunities beyond traditional academic and athletic awards can help reduce college expenses. Here are seven scholarship options that might not be on your radar.

Scholarships for Left-Handed Students

Being left-handed might not be an advantage in most situations, but it certainly can be one when applying for certain scholarships. Some organizations do understand the adversities left-handed individuals face, offering financial assistance toward higher education. Most often, these particular scholarships require the applicant to submit an essay on their experiences as a left-handed student. It’s an odd qualification, yet perfect for the person who does fit the description. These options are usually not well-advertised but can be uncovered by contacting local foundations and universities.

Tall or Short Students Awards

Height-based scholarships are designed for students who are either very tall or considerably short. Organizations such as the Tall Clubs International Foundation provide money to students who meet their height criteria. On the other hand, some scholarships are also available for shorter individuals, realizing that they, too, face special challenges. These types of awards generally have very few applicants and are thus a great opportunity for qualified students. Niche scholarship databases should be checked for opportunities based on physical attributes.

Financial Assistance to Future Farmers

Agriculture scholarships help students in taking up farming, agribusiness, and environmental studies. Most of the leading agricultural organizations and government initiatives support the ambitions of young farmers through their scholarships for innovation in sustainable farming. The awards mostly require essay submissions or proposal writing related to challenges faced in modern farming. Students will be able to benefit from these opportunities to support both traditional farming and new agricultural technologies.

Scholarships for Avid Gamers

It is not just a hobby; it can be a source of different scholarship opportunities, too. Many colleges and universities offer esports scholarships to skillful players who compete in games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, and Fortnite. Such scholarships recognize strategic thinking, teamwork, and technical skills developed through competitive gaming. Some require tryouts, while others base their awards on tournament rankings. As the esports industry grows, more and more schools are offering financial aid for gamers who show talent.

Support for Students with Unusual Surnames

Some scholarships are awarded solely on the merits of a student’s last name. Many universities and private donors create endowments for individuals with specific last names; this is often done in the interest of reflecting honor on a family legacy. While these scholarship opportunities are highly specific, they often have very limited applicants. Checking university endowments and alums foundations may turn up some surprising last-name-based options. It is always worth the check to see if the family name qualifies for any assistance.

Community Service Scholarships

Students dedicated to volunteering and giving back to the community are afforded the opportunity for scholarships recognizing service to society. Many organizations give preference to those applicants who have contributed positively through social work, charity involvement, or local outreach programs. Requirements for applications generally include documented proof of hours served, letters of recommendation, or essays describing the applicant’s contributions. To the student who enjoys volunteering to help others, some of these awards will help fund their education in addition to recognizing valuable community service. Many of these scholarships are also considered post-secondary scholarships, which will help students pay for tuition as they continue their volunteer work.

For the Budding Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship scholarships are dedicated to funding tuition for students who have initiated businesses or have unique business ideas. The organizations that provide scholarships to young entrepreneurs range from private companies to business schools. A majority of such scholarships require a business plan through which the candidate intends to develop or expand an idea. Some of these include mentorship programs and networking that will help a student build their vision into a successful venture. For students with entrepreneurial motivation, such scholarships provide not only much-needed funds but also valuable industry networks.

Conclusion

There are scholarships for all shapes and sizes, and most of them actually never get applied for by students looking for grants. If the search considers left-handed students, gamers, wannabe farmers, and budding entrepreneurs, for instance, the findings may get pretty unusual yet available funds. These are also good opportunities for fewer applicants, thus saving on education costs. A little research here can make quite a big difference when it comes to financing college or a trade school.

SEE ALSO: Why Social Sciences Matter in a STEM-Dominated World