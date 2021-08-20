OnlyFans Announces Ban on ‘sexually explicit’ content

OnlyFans, a site that allows models and performers to charge their viewers for their explicit images and videos, have announced that it will ban “sexually explicit” images and videos from its site from October.

The London-based subscription platform have declared that from October 1st, they will change their regulations by not allowing any sexually explicit photos and videos from being uploaded onto the site. However, people will still be able to post nude content onto the site within the guidelines provided by the site.

This decision comes after the pressure applied onto them from banks and financial transaction services to stop the explicit imagery.

The popular social media platform, founded in 2016 by Essex businessman Tim Stokely, has been used by various different people such as celebrities and musicians but has been heavily exploited by sex workers and models allowing them to share their images and videos to their subscribers for either a tip or a monthly fee.

During the heart of the pandemic, OnlyFans grew rapidly in popularity, with millions of people subscribing to various creators, with the site claiming it has 130 million users but now admits that certain changes need to be made.

A spokesperson for the company has come out and said: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

The OnlyFans website affirms that its creators receive 80% commission on their earnings, while the other 20% coves “referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services”. The site has therefore allowed the creators to earn a vast income.

The BBC has recently revealed in an investigation that this change was announced following concerns about how the site has handling the accounts posting the explicit imagery and videos.

In a response to the investigation carried out, OnlyFans said that it does not tolerate violations of its terms of service, and its systems and age verification go far beyond “all relevant global safety standards and regulations.”

