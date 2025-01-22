How to Help L.A. Fire Victims as a College Student

The ongoing California wildfires have torn through our communities. The devastation has claimed 27 lives as of now, and burned more than 40,000 acres of land. The disaster forced over 100,000 people to leave their homes and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings.

Our college communities have responded with remarkable support. UCLA and Pasadena City College now serve as fire volunteer hubs that provide space for FEMA recovery centers. Organizations throughout Los Angeles have mobilized support quickly. UCLA’s faculty units offer emergency housing while the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank leads relief efforts.

College students like us can make a real difference in this crisis. We can help our neighbors through campus-based initiatives, digital support, or direct volunteering. The time to contribute to Los Angeles’s fire relief efforts is now.

Campus-Based Volunteer Opportunities

LA universities have created reliable volunteer networks to help fire victims. UCLA now serves as a central hub for relief work and has given space at its Research Park to FEMA that serves as a disaster recovery center. The university also offers shelter through empty faculty housing and the Luskin Conference Center.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to help with relief work. Anyone 14 years or older can sign up online either individually or as a group. It’s Bigger Than Us, at 4308 Crenshaw Boulevard, looks for volunteers to deliver supplies and help with communication.

UC Davis helps animals by running a detailed pet supply collection drive. They need:

Large animal supplies: halters, leads, blankets, and buckets

Small pet items: food, carriers, toys, and bedding materials

The Midnight Mission needs daily help with meal services and volunteers to sort and distribute items to community partners. Safe Place for Youth in Venice works with LA Strong to run a distribution center. Students can help local restaurants like Chez Mia and Olivetta by delivering meals to residents who had to leave their homes.

Campus groups have stepped up their support significantly. UCI’s student groups Alpha Tau Delta and Students for Justice in Palestine run donation drives throughout January. UCLA’s Volunteer Center handles transportation and connects students with volunteer opportunities around the city.

Digital Ways to Support Fire Victims

Verified GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $100 million to help Los Angeles fire victims. The platform runs strict checks to protect donors and gives full refunds if anyone misuses the funds.

FEMA helps people apply for aid through multiple channels:

Online through DisasterAssistance.gov

Through the FEMA mobile app

Via helpline at 1-800-621-3362 (available daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST)

Digital platforms are stepping up to provide crucial support services. Instacart has dropped delivery fees for grocery orders above $10 in Los Angeles County. DoorDash followed suit by removing fees on essential deliveries like groceries, baby supplies, and pet items through January 19.

Students can support verified campaigns through GoFundMe‘s dedicated hub for Southern California wildfire relief instead of starting their own fundraisers. The platform’s nonprofit division runs a central campaign with a $5 million goal.

People who want to help remotely can use MapSwipe and Missing Maps to assist first responders by spotting critical infrastructure in affected areas. The American Red Cross coordinates digital support efforts with volunteers making up 90% of its workforce, and they help about 65,000 disaster survivors each year.

Flexible Los Angeles Fire Volunteer Options

The American Red Cross serves as the life-blood of disaster relief, and volunteers make up 90% of their workforce. Their Disaster Action Team works 24/7 to respond to emergencies across Los Angeles County.

Students looking for flexible commitments can choose from several roles that work with their class schedules. Health Services needs medical students to provide care to people affected by disasters. Students with valid driver’s licenses can help Blood Services by moving vital supplies where they’re needed.

The World Central Kitchen’s 10-year old volunteer system works great if you have limited time. Students can pick specific time slots that match their availability during relief efforts.

Support roles away from emergencies play a crucial part too. The Fire Corps program needs volunteers to help with:

Administrative tasks and bookkeeping

Marketing and social media management

Event planning and coordination

IT support and database management

The Los Angeles Regional Fire Safe Council helps students become public safety leaders. Students can volunteer at any of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles’s 19 locations to distribute meals and organize donations.

Project Angel Food needs volunteers right now for delivery services and kitchen operations. They know students have busy schedules and provide shifts throughout the day. This way, everyone can make a real difference in relief efforts.

Conclusion

Los Angeles fire victims urgently need our support. College students can make a real difference in our community through campus initiatives, digital platforms, and flexible volunteer programs.

Major universities like UCLA and UC Davis have become vital support hubs. The American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen provide flexible volunteering options that fit student schedules. Digital platforms also enable students to help from anywhere.

Every contribution makes an impact. Students can sort supplies at the Midnight Mission, support verified GoFundMe campaigns, or join the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. Our Los Angeles neighbors need us to help them rebuild and recover from this devastating wildfire season.

