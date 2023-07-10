7 Stylish Summer Fashion Trends Set to Emerge from Wimbledon 2023

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis championship in the world and is held in Wimbledon, London every year. Regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the world, with both star-studded celebrities and royalty in attendance, Wimbledon is regal and so is the fashion that people in attendance sport. Everyone has their own style at Wimbledon, but they tend to follow an unwritten dress code. There’s no established dress code, but there is something to be said about it being such a prestigious event.

With celebrities and royalty in attendance, new fashion trends are bound to emerge, and here are our predictions for the fashion trends that will emerge from Wimbledon 2023 and into the summer trends.

Pleated skirts have resurfaced in recent years. Known as a staple in tennis wear, it’s become a recent fashion trend due to the resurgence of miniskirts. Pleated skirts are often seen on tennis courts, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them off the courts. With a distinctive pleat and flow, pleated skirts can be paired with just about anything. Hundreds of styles can be adapted to include a pleated skirt. Oftentimes, pleated skirts are paired with polos and classic white runners, which are another predicted style of ours to come out of Wimbledon 2023, but can be paired with absolutely anything. If you’re looking for a statement, try a pleated skirt in a bold colour and a white top, with heels. The heels can either be white or the same colour as the skirt. Don’t forget your sunglasses!

White runners are quite the staple in tennis wear as well – they’re called tennis shoes in the United States for a reason! They’re comfortable and suit the atmosphere of one of the world’s most prestigious tennis matches. We anticipate that white runners, that are clean, will be seen all over Wimbledon. Due to their extensive history at tennis matches, it’s a no-brainer that white runners will be seen long after Wimbledon is over.

Muted tones have been quite popular in the last few years due to designers and celebrities wearing everything from a light tan, to a dark brown, to a cream. Muted tones are perfect for any formal event, as they don’t draw too much attention, but still make one look polished and well put together. We predict that dresses, skirts and suits in muted tones will be in full force in Wimbledon, and from there, into summer trends.

Light jumpsuits were seen in the crowd at last year’s Wimbledon but with the increasing trend in the flowy, prairie dresses, we can see the two being merged to create a flowy jumpsuit. A flowy jumpsuit is feminine and comfortable and can be made out of a simple, understated pattern or bold colour. It can also be paired with white runners or a simple summer sandal. A sunhat would complete the look, with sunhats being quite the staple in Wimbledon.

Half-zip pullovers are a comfy option. They can be seen all throughout sports, due to their adjustable and loose nature, and tennis is no different. We predict that we’ll see a lot of muted-toned half-zip pullovers after Wimbledon. They can be paired with a pleated skirt, a pair of smart trousers, or a button-down underneath the pullover. It’s a cosy way to embody the sportiness of the design, while also keeping yourself warm on those breezy summer nights.

Baseball caps are a way to keep the sun out of your eyes and to accessorise any summer outfit. Again, they’re a staple in the sporting community, but designers in the last two or three years have included countless baseball caps in their collections in many different styles. Whether they’re bejewelled, bold or simple, baseball caps will definitely become a trend after Wimbledon. They can be paired with your pleated skirt and heels, or your half-zip pullover and layered button-down.

Lastly, dresses are one of the most common pieces of fashion that appear in Wimbledon. Whether it’s patterned, muted or colourful, dresses are staples of royalty and celebrities. They reappear every year without fail, but we predict that prairie dresses will be quite popular. Known for their long sleeves and billowing body, they’re a flowy, comfortable way to keep yourself cool and covered from the sun. We wouldn’t be surprised to see prairie dresses in summer fashion, paired with gladiator sandals and statement sunglasses.

Wimbledon is known for its regality and prestige, and we can’t wait to see more fashion trends emerge from one of the world’s most-watched events.

SEE ALSO: Saddle-Up Style: Has Cowboy Fashion Hit the Streets?