‘One World: Together At Home’ Raises $127.9 million for COVID-19 Crisis

Global Citizen teamed up with Lady Gaga to create One World: Together At Home, a global broadcast & digital special to support COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The full broadcast ended up lasting a little over eight hours and is now available on YouTube. The star-studded line-up featured dozens of celebrities around the globe, allowing viewers to see a home performance from artists like Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Charlie Puth, David Beckham, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, and a whole lot more.

By the end of the televised event, the broadcast raised over $127.9 million towards the cause. However, as of writing, the COVID-19 Response Fund total now sits at $194.6 million!

According to the event’s website, the money will be going towards frontline workers and vaccine development:

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is leading and coordinating the global effort with a range of partners, supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. Donations support WHO’s work, including with partners, to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate research and development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them.”

Missed the broadcast? Check out the full stream below. And if you want to donate yourself, visit COVID-19 Response Fund.

See also:

Yungblud Live Streams Concert Following Show Cancellations

Indoor Gardening: Tips During Social Distancing

Social Media Distancing: Protecting Your Mental Health During Chaos