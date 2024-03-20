Which U.S. Companies Pay the Most for Entry-Level Jobs?

When it comes to salary, why not start as you mean to go on? The job market continues to lean in the job seeker’s favor, and professionals across multiple industries are enjoying a greater choice of prospective employers — and a wider range of salaries to consider — when browsing the want ads.

There were 353,000 new jobs added to the U.S. market in January 2024, with a particular boost in

healthcare, business service and retail roles. Unemployment is at a near-record low of 3.7%, putting

applicants in a strong position to negotiate relocation costs with employers. So, if you’re a new

entrant into the career market or considering a change of industry, it is interesting to note that the

pay for entry-level jobs varies widely, not just from firm to firm but around the country.

To help understand the lay of the land, CashNetUSA analyzed regional job listings and identified the

big companies that pay the best entry-level salaries in the U.S. and each state and major city.

Methodology Behind Study

To determine the best companies for entry-level wages in America, CashNetUSA reviewed publicly

available data on job salaries from Indeed in December 2023 and local area wages from the Bureau

of Labor Statistics.

The team ranked companies based on the percentage of entry-level job listings on Indeed whose

advertised salaries are above the annual median wage for the city in which they are listed. Data on

median annual wage for all occupations is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is at the

metropolitan statistical area level.

They included the 100 largest companies by number of employees, the 50 largest restaurant chains

by total sales and the 50 largest retailers by total sales.

Results

The data is correct as of March 2024.

