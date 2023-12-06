Television Academy Foundation Announces Nominees for 43rd College Television Awards

The Television Academy Foundation have announced nominees for the 43rd College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide and revealed the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.

The College Television Awards ceremony will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood campus. Student nominees will also participate in two days of professional development discussions and networking opportunities with media and industry leaders to support career advancement.

Twenty-one student-produced programs are nominated from 181 entries submitted by 37 colleges and universities. Designed to emulate the Emmy® Awards, student entries are judged by Television Academy members; three projects are nominated in each of the seven categories. Criteria for the College Television Awards reflects industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize.