Syracuse University Partners with Gen.G to Enhance Student Engagement and Esports Learning Opportunities

Syracuse University and global esports and gaming organization Gen.G are collaborating on a multiyear partnership designed to enhance student engagement opportunities and support the University’s first-of-its-kind esports communications and management bachelor’s program.

The partnership will feature participation in the Gen.G Practicum Abroad, which offers students the opportunity to take part in an intensive, three-week program to study in South Korea. The partnership will also bring Gen.G’s Campus Takeover conference and program to Syracuse to celebrate the University’s soon-to-be-completed esports hub in the center of campus at the Schine Student Center. Campus Takeover events draw students, faculty, professional leaders and other stakeholders from around the world to discuss key issues and emerging trends in the esports and gaming industries.

Syracuse University is the first major university in the country to offer an esports bachelor’s program. The degree is offered jointly by the Newhouse School of Public Communications and Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics.

“As a leader in esports education, it is essential for Syracuse to deliver the right mix of academic excellence and hands-on experiences to our students,” said Joey Gawrysiak, executive director of the Syracuse esports degree program. “Given Gen.G’s outstanding track record of delivering educational programming that resonates with students, we look forward to building this important partnership in a growing field.”

The Gen.G Practicum Abroad program will offer Syracuse students an expansive hands-on learning experience in the heart of the esports industry in South Korea. The program led by Gen.G professionals includes custom esports programming, mentorship by industry professionals, special lectures, industry “lunch-and-learns” and professional networking, all while immersing students in Korean culture and its history in esports. Students will visit competitive organizations and gaming publisher studios.

Students will also take part in Gen.G’s award-winning Campus Takeover event, which will be hosted for the first time on the Syracuse campus in fall 2025. The free-to-enter conference will focus on supporting the esports ecosystem in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, promoting academic, broadcast and competitive excellence through informative panels and seminars featuring industry professionals. The Campus Takeover at Syracuse will also be the first to feature an innovative business case study competition.

“Syracuse and Gen.G believe education plays a critical role in the future development of esports and gaming globally, so we’re committed to delivering hands-on experiences for the students who seek a rewarding career in our industry,” said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. Hur and Yugina Yan, the company’s assistant director of operations for education will serve as development advisors to the Syracuse’s esports program.

Last spring, Gen.G hosted industry lectures for students in the Department of Sport Management in Falk College and a marketing lecture exclusively for Syracuse esports students during the League of Legends World Championships in Berlin.

Gen.G’s commitment to education is celebrating its fifth year with its Gen.G Foundation, a $1 million pledge over the next 10 years to advance the importance of education in the esports and gaming industry. The foundation awards scholarships to more than 40 students across the United States. Gen.G also operates the Gen.G Global Academy, the world’s first fully integrated academic esports program in Korea.