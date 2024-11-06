Donald Trump Becomes 47th U.S. President

Donald Trump will serve a second term as the President of the United States after defeating Democrat opponent Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. elections.

The 78-year-old, who served as President of the United States between 2017-2020, will make a dramatic return to the White House following his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 elections. At the time of writing Mr Trump has sealed 279 electoral votes while Kamala Harris has 223, with the winning candidate requiring 270 to officially become President. His victory was cemented when he exceeded the 270 electoral college votes by winning Wisconsin.

The FOX News Decision Desk projects former President Donald Trump will be the 47th president, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump makes history with a political comeback, becoming the first president since Grover Cleveland in the 1800s to return to office after a defeat… pic.twitter.com/MP92WrkqgC — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2024

Mr Trump secured key battleground states including Georgia, Pennsylvannia, and North Carolina bolstering his chances of recording a significant victory for himself and the Republican party.

Mr Trump addressed his jubilant supporters in Palm Beach, Florida earlier today hailing a “magnificent victory for the American people”.

“I will fight for you, for your family and your future every single day,” he said. “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.

“We’ve made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before.”

J.D. Vance, Mr Trump’s vice-president candidate, was then invited up to speak, stating that it was “the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children. And after the greatest political comeback in American history, we’re going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history.”

In addition to Mr Trump’s victory, the Republican party have also wrestled back control of the U.S. Senate meaning that the party will have the ability to pass laws and enact the President’s partisan agenda.

Harris has yet to concede defeat or address her supporters but earlier cancelled her election night appearance at Howard University in Washington D.C.

Polls had indicated a close race between Mr. Trump and Ms. Harris; however, as results began to roll in, it appeared increasingly unlikely that Ms. Harris would become the nation’s first female President.

