How to Become a UGC Creator While At University

Let’s be real, being a student in 2025 isn’t cheap. Between rent, textbooks, late-night Uber Eats orders, and that bottomless brunch you swore would be your last one this month, it adds up fast. And while some students are clocking in part-time shifts at cafes or tutoring gigs, there’s a whole other world of earning potential sitting right in your pocket, literally.

Yep, we’re talking about your phone. More specifically, the content you can create on it. If you’ve ever posted a TikTok about your skincare routine, shared your latest Refy makeup haul, or even recorded a mini day vlog of activities, you’re already halfway to becoming a UGC creator.

What Even is UGC?

Now, if you’re thinking, “Wait, what even is a UGC creator?” you’re not alone. UGC stands for User-Generated Content. It’s basically content created by everyday people (not celebrities or influencers with blue checkmarks) that brands use for their marketing. Think aesthetic product videos, relatable reels, testimonials, unboxings, how-to videos, or even candid photos that feel authentic, raw, and trustworthy. Brands love UGC because it feels real and real sells.

Small Creators Get Paid/ Free Stuff too

Here’s the best part: you don’t need a huge following, expensive equipment, or a background in media. You just need a phone, a creative eye, and a bit of hustle. As a student, you’re actually in the perfect position to start. You have access to relatable settings (your dorm, campus library, shared kitchen), and you already understand how Gen Z communicates because, well, you are Gen Z. That’s a massive win.

Get Creating

Getting started as a UGC creator isn’t as intimidating as it sounds. Start by practising. Create mock content using products you already own, maybe that candle you picked up from Target, your go-to lip gloss, your coffee machine, or even your planner. Film mini clips showing how you use the product, why you love it, or how it fits into your daily routine. Pay attention to trends on TikTok and Reels, those fast cuts, voiceovers, trending audios, and captions? That’s the language of UGC. You don’t need to post everything at first. Just experiment, save your best work, and build a small portfolio. You can even create a free Notion page or a simple Instagram account to showcase your content when you’re ready to reach out to brands.

Reach Out to Businesses

Speaking of brands, don’t be afraid to shoot your shot. Start small, local boutiques, student-friendly brands, or up-and-coming skincare lines are often looking for affordable content creators. DM them with a short intro and a link to your portfolio. Platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or dedicated UGC marketplaces like Billo or Trend can also help you land your first gigs.

Stepping Away from Hospitality/Retail Slug

And let’s not forget the real benefit here: freedom. Being a UGC creator means you set your own hours. You can record content between lectures, edit while procrastinating an essay, or brainstorm concepts while sipping overpriced coffee in the library. Plus, you’re developing valuable skills along the way. content creation, marketing, communication, editing, stuff that will genuinely boost your resume no matter what field you’re going into.

Cut Past the Cringe

Sure, there’s a learning curve. You’ll cringe at your first video (we all do). Some pitches will be ignored. And yes, not every reel will go viral. But if you stick with it, keep creating, and focus on improvement over perfection, you’ll find your flow.

Bottom Line

So if you’ve been itching for a creative outlet that might just help you pay for your next student night out, or maybe even build the foundation for a future freelance career, UGC might be the move. Your camera roll is about to get a whole lot more productive.

Who knew your dorm room lighting and iced coffee addiction could be career assets?

