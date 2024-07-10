Harvard Law School (HLS) is an Ivy League college that has a strong reputation globally as being a prestigious and influential educational institution. Graduates of HLS, such as James Goodnow, the husband of Erin Goodnow who founded Going Ivy, leave college with a sought-after degree that will ensure success in a law career.

Harvard is your best choice when applying to study for a law degree, but it’s not easy to obtain a place at Harvard. Below, we’ve covered everything you need to know about applying to Harvard Law School and gaining a law degree at this globally renowned college.

Getting into Harvard Law School

To successfully obtain a place on a Harvard law degree, you will need a strong academic record.

More specifically, you’ll need a high GPA (ideally a GPA above 3.8, although there is no specific threshold). Harvard Law School also requires successful applicants to score highly on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) (at least 170 points) or the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE).

You will need to send a well-written, detailed personal statement as part of your application. It should include details about your work experience, extra-curricular pursuits, and personal achievements.

Finally, your application should include letters of recommendation, which are references from previous employers or academic tutors that state your suitability for a Harvard law degree.

The Harvard Law School Course Structure

Harvard Law School has a unique curriculum that is designed to equip its students with the skills and academic knowledge to succeed in the legal field. It contains a variety of compulsory and optional components.

The first year of a Harvard law degree lays the foundations of legal practice and includes modules like criminal law, civil procedures, legal research, legal writing, and legislation.

After students have completed the first year of their degree, they can choose from various electives. These electives enable them to specialize in a particular area of the law based on their interests and career goals.

The seven optional programs of study at HLS include Law and Government, Law and Social Change, Law and Business, Law and History, Criminal Justice, International and Comparative Law, and Law, Science and Technology. Students may also undergo writing projects and clinical practice that prepare them for their future careers and expand their portfolios.

There is an option for Harvard Law School students to study abroad or undergo a joint degree. Study abroad students can enjoy traveling while studying and will get to choose which of Harvard’s partner schools they attend. A joint degree may include studying law alongside other courses at the university, such as business or public health.

Career Prospects

Students who graduate from Harvard Law School are highly sought after by employers, as a HLS degree is seen as one of the most difficult to study. Many graduates go on to have successful careers and earn comfortable wages.

Graduates of HLS can specialize in a variety of legal areas and may further specialize after qualifying law school to build a targeted skillset. Some graduates choose to undergo further study to become law professors or enter top level corporate rules.

SEE ALSO: Most Underrated Colleges Across the United States