What Are the Benefits of Travelling for Students?

Travelling offers many benefits for students. Getting out and exploring the world provides valuable experiences that can enhance studies, personal development, and future career prospects. Here are six key reasons why students should take every opportunity they can to travel.

Gain New Perspectives

One of the best things about travelling is that it broadens horizons and helps people see things from new perspectives. When students travel, they gain exposure to different cultures, ideas, and ways of thinking. This stimulates intellectual curiosity and creativity. Students return from travel with a more open mindset and greater awareness of differences in the world. This translates into deeper thinking and the ability to see things from multiple viewpoints – valuable skills for academic study. Some universities will even offer trips like these university trips to Barcelona to try and help students broaden their horizons.

Learn Real-World Skills

Academic learning equips students with theoretical knowledge, but travelling allows them to put their skills into practice in the real world. Things like navigating a foreign country, trying new foods, and conversing in other languages all provide valuable life experiences. Travel teaches students to think on their feet, be flexible, and adapt to new environments. These are transferable skills that prepare students for future careers in our global economy. Many employers actively look for evidence of real-world experience from applicants.

Discover New Passions

Travelling exposes students to things they may have never experienced before. This gives them the chance to uncover new interests and discover passions they want to pursue further. For example, a student may realise they love marine biology after snorkelling on a tropical trip. Or architecture students can deepen their interest by seeing iconic buildings first-hand when travelling. New passions fuel academic studies with direction and purpose. Travel guides students towards academic paths they find genuinely fulfilling.

Understand Own Values

An immersive experience in another culture provides perspective on students’ own backgrounds. Observing and interacting with different value systems allows students to reflect on their own core values and beliefs. Travelling independently often leads to personal growth as students gain confidence and learn more about themselves. They return home with a grounded sense of identity – something beneficial for personal development during university years.

Improve Cultural Intelligence

Cultural intelligence – the ability to cross divides and thrive in diverse environments – is a vital skill for today’s global workplace. Students who travel extensively develop strong cultural intelligence. First-hand experience navigating different cultures teaches students to communicate across divides and understand perspectives other than their own. Students become adaptable and empathetic citizens. In an increasingly globalised world, these soft skills give students an advantage with multinational organisations and airports.

Make Friends Around the World

One of the joys of travel is forging new connections and meeting people from all walks of life. Students who travel solo often find themselves being “adopted” by local families or fellow travellers. Backpacker hostels are full of like-minded students to swap travel stories with. Travel facilitates friendships across cultures, leading to valuable support networks abroad. Some companies actively hire candidates with international contacts relevant to their markets. The social benefits of travel help students feel connected and cultivate community.

Travel enriches studies, provides personal growth and adds an invaluable edge to any resume.

