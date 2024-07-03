Efficient Home Study Hacks for College Students

The last ten years have dramatically altered the educational landscape and how college students are learning continues to evolve. By 2030, it’s estimated that eLearning will be even more prevalent than it is currently, with the market set to expand by 20.5%. That means even though college students will continue to take in-person classes, a lot of education will be done from home. With that in mind, learners will need more efficient home study hacks to keep them on the straight and narrow, so whether it’s self-care or ways to knuckle down – here are a few tips.

Have a Separate Study Area

It’s super important to have a special area to study, rather than ‘hot desking’ round the house if at all possible. This is one of the best ways to stay focused when you’re studying from home. Even if it’s a simple space with a desk and chair and your equipment. It needs to be somewhere that provides a small space to sit and concentrate – and ultimately, when your study day is done, walk away from it until the next time you need to write an essay or revise.

Keep a Study Routine

Set a proper routine for studying and stick to it. That way, you know what you need to do, and when it needs to be done. This also means you can plan other fun things into your schedule to give yourself a break and crucially, something to look forward to after all your hard work. It’s remarkable how much you can get done if you plan carefully and offer yourself a reward afterward. It’ll also keep you focused and motivated too.

Find the Right Time for You

Not everyone wants to study at the same time and we each have our own good and bad times for work (even if we can’t plan our lectures that way!). When you’re studying from home if you find it’s better to start early in the day, do that – likewise, if you’re a night owl and find work more productive as the evening draws on, then that’s how you should work. Remember, there’s no right or wrong way, so long as you’re not pulling all-nighters because you’ve left it too late to revise!

Focus on One Topic at a Time

It can be tempting – especially when you’re working online, to flip-flop from topic to topic (especially if you have a butterfly brain), but wherever possible stick to one subject at a time and make a study plan so that you know how much you have to do and what you need to cover. It stops you from overwhelming yourself with too much information all at once.

Factor in Physical Exercise

It’s crucial to factor in physical activity during home study days and sessions to keep you relaxed and provide clarity and focus. Even if it’s just some simple stretches and exercises at your desk – they can make a difference in how you feel and reduce tension and anxiety. It’s even better if you can step away from the desk and get out into the fresh air for a walk, but if you can’t then these desk exercises are a great way to loosen up and reduce neck and back tension.

SEE ALSO: What to Invest in for Your Kids as a Parent in College