Disney to Invest $1 Billion in OpenAI and Offer Characters to Sora

OpenAI’s text-to-video AI model and social media app Sora is to obtain its first major licensing agreement with Disney.

The Walt Disney Company has also agreed to take a $1 billion equity stake in OpenAI, in addition to licensing more than 200 of its animated characters for use in Sora. Under the agreement, characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Ariel, and Sleeping Beauty, as well as animated Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars icons – among many others – will be at the fingertips of Sora users. Users will also be able to generate images of the characters on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In line with the terms of the deal, OpenAI said on its website that it “will make a selection of these fan-inspired Sora short-form videos available to stream on Disney+.” The company added that both partners share a “commitment to the responsible use of AI that protects the safety of users and the rights of creators.”

Disney CEO Robert A. Iger echoed that sentiment in his own statement: “Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

Co-founder and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman added, “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content. This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

The agreement comes the same week Disney sent Google a cease-and-desist letter, accusing the company of enabling copyright infringement “on a massive scale” by allowing users to generate images and videos featuring their characters. They have sent similar cease and desist letters throughout the year to Meta and Character.AI. The entertainment conglomerate, alongside Universal, also sued the AI photo generation company Midjourney in June.

OpenAI itself has also come under scrutiny for copyright violations, making the agreement a key step ahead for the AI giant.

