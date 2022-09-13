Who Were the Big Winners at This Years Emmys?

The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Succession were some of the main winners at this years star-studded Emmys on Monday Night.
The award ceremony which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre and hosted by actor Kenan Thompson, saw a wealth of high-profile actors and actresses and some of TV’s biggest stars. Winners for 25 categories were revealed from best drama to best supporting actor.
John Oliver, Zendaya, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, Jerrod Carmichael, Jason Sudeikis and Michael Keaton were among the winners.
History was also made as Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian star to win the Emmy award for best male actor in a drama.
A full list of Emmy winners from Monday’s ceremony follows:
Outstanding drama series
- Winner: Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding comedy series
- Winner: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
- Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Winner: The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Lead actor in a drama series
- Winner: Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
- Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
- Brian Cox – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
Lead actress in a drama series
- Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Winner: Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Park Hae-soo – Squid Game (Netflix)
- John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Christopher Walken – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game (Netflix)
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Winner: Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Patricia Arquette – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game (Netflix)
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- J Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Winner: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO/HBO Max)
- Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO/HBO Max)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Winner: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Winner: Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO/HBO Max)
- Andrew Garfield – Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX)
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes From A Marriage (HBO/HBO Max)
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Winner: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
- Toni Collette – The Staircase (HBO/HBO Max)
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
- Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Winner: Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Will Poulter – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Steve Zahn – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Winner: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Mare Winningham – Dopesick (Hulu)
Outstanding variety talk series
- Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding competition programme
- Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special
- Winner: George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)
- Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) (FX)
- Lucy And Desi (Prime Video)
- The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)
- We Feed People (Disney+)
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series
- Winner: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
- The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)
- 100 Foot Wave (HBO/HBO Max)
- We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Outstanding structured reality programme
- Winner: Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia Network)
- Love Is Blind (Netflix)
- Shark Tank (ABC)
Outstanding unstructured reality programme
- Winner: Love On The Spectrum US (Netflix)
- Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)
- Cheer (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)