Who Were the Big Winners at This Years Emmys?

The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Succession were some of the main winners at this years star-studded Emmys on Monday Night.

The award ceremony which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre and hosted by actor Kenan Thompson, saw a wealth of high-profile actors and actresses and some of TV’s biggest stars. Winners for 25 categories were revealed from best drama to best supporting actor.

John Oliver, Zendaya, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, Jerrod Carmichael, Jason Sudeikis and Michael Keaton were among the winners.

History was also made as Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian star to win the Emmy award for best male actor in a drama.

A full list of Emmy winners from Monday’s ceremony follows:

Outstanding drama series

Winner: Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding comedy series

Winner: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Winner: The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Lead actor in a drama series