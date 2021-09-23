US Lifts Travel Ban For Vaccinated Travellers

Travellers coming from the UK and EU, who have been fully vaccinated, will be able to enter the United States from November, culminating in the end of travel restrictions lasting for almost two years.

People who have had two jabs of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to fly into the US but will have to provide proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative COID-19 test taken three days prior to the flight. They will also need to provide their contact information to airlines however they will not be required to quarantine.

The new rules are part of a change in policy regarding international travel which had previously been put in place by previous President Donald Trump since the early months of last year.

This means that friends and families that have been separated from each other due to the restrictions will be able to reunite with one another.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his delight with the change saying: “it’s a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again.”

He also thanked President Biden for “reinstating transatlantic travel”.

Chairman and CEO of American Airlines, Doug Parker, said he agreed with the “science-based approach” to easing travel restrictions.

“With the shared goals of health and safety always at the forefront, we’re looking forward to welcoming more customers back to easy, seamless international trips for business, for leisure, and to reconnect with family and friends,” he said.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 co-ordinator declared the new rules on Monday stating: “This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system.”

“Most importantly, foreign nationals flying to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated,” he continued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will determine the vaccines that will be acceptable under the new regulations and if those unapproved by the US can still be used.

During the same week, Biden also announced the extension of restrictions through its land borders with Canada and Mexico that prevent non-essential travel. These restrictions will continue for another month in spite of Canada authorizing fully vaccinated travellers from the US to into the country since August.

