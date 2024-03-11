Who Were the Shining Stars of the Night at the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars, arguably the most anticipated event in Hollywood, witnessed a host of winners, each leaving an indelible mark in the annals of film history. This year, the prestigious ceremony was dominated by Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb biopic, “Oppenheimer,” which walked away with the highest honor of Best Picture and six other accolades. However, the night was also filled with surprises, emotional speeches, and unexpected turns that kept the audience on their toes. We delve into the details of the big night and the individuals who took home the coveted golden statuette.

Spotlight on ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a chronicle of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the Manhattan Project, was the star of the ceremony. The film garnered a whopping seven awards, including the coveted Best Picture, making it the most awarded film of the night. Nolan also walked away with the Best Director award, marking his first Oscar win in his illustrious career.

Cillian Murphy: Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, who portrayed the titular character in “Oppenheimer,” clinched the Best Actor award. This marked Murphy’s first Oscar win and nomination, making him the first Ireland-born actor to win in this category. In his acceptance speech, Murphy dedicated the award to the peacemakers, highlighting the film’s theme of atomic destruction.

Robert Downey Jr.: Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., who played a supporting role in “Oppenheimer,” won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Downey Jr. has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, notably playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He used his acceptance speech to express his gratitude for the role, stating that he needed the job more than it needed him.

‘Poor Things’ Wins Big

Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comic fantasy “Poor Things” also made a significant splash at the Oscars, winning four awards. The film is a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” set in Victorian-era Glasgow, and it stood out for its unique storytelling and stellar performances.

Emma Stone: Best Actress

Emma Stone, who portrayed the lead character Bella Baxter in “Poor Things,” took home the Best Actress award. This was Stone’s second win in the category at the Oscars, following her victory for “La La Land” in 2017. Stone used her acceptance speech to express her gratitude and dedicate the award to her daughter.

‘Poor Things’ Technical Achievements

“Poor Things” also swept the technical categories, winning for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design. These awards showcased the film’s meticulous attention to detail and its successful recreation of the Victorian era.

Musicians Take Center Stage

This year’s ceremony also recognized the vital role of music in film. Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won their second Best Original Song Oscar for “What Was I Made For?” from the highest-grossing film of 2023, “Barbie.” The win at the tender age of 22 made Eilish the youngest person in Academy Awards history to win two honors.

Notable Winners in Other Categories

The Best Supporting Actress award went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in “The Holdovers.” Cord Jefferson won Best Original Screenplay for “American Fiction,” and Justine Triet and Arthur Harari took home the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Anatomy of a Fall.” “The Zone of Interest” from the United Kingdom clinched the Best International Feature Film award, marking the country’s first-ever win in this category.

Other Highlights of the Night

This years Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, had its fair share of light-hearted moments and surprises. From Kimmel’s opening monologue poking fun at the nominees to John Cena presenting an award in the nude, the night was filled with memorable moments. Another notable event was the appearance of Messi, the dog from “Anatomy of a Fall,” which caused quite a stir on social media.

