The SAG Awards 2024: Who Were the Big Winners?

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held on February 24, 2024, brought a night of surprises, recognition, and celebration to the film and television industry. The event, aired live on Netflix, showcased the best individual and cast performances, as chosen by fellow actors in the industry. Here, we break down the night’s big winners and memorable moments.

Film Winners: Oppenheimer Steals the Show

Oppenheimer, a drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb, emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging three significant awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The award for the best performance by a cast went to Oppenheimer. The film’s ensemble cast, including Casey Affleck, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Cillian Murphy, and Florence Pugh, was lauded for their stellar performances.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer“was awarded the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Murphy’s riveting portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb established him as a front-runner in the awards season.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. bagged the award for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Downey’s performance was highly commended, and his win added another feather in the cap for Oppenheimer.

Other Big Film Winners

Other films also had their spotlight at the SAG Awards. Killers of the Flower Moon and The Holdovers were among the films that received individual acting awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first indigenous actress to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Mollie Kyle in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. Randolph’s heart-touching performance earned her the prestigious award, adding to her collection this awards season.

Television Category: Succession and The Bear Triumph

On the television side, HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear emerged as the big winners.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession was awarded the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for its final season. The cast of Succession was praised for their gripping depiction of power dynamics within a wealthy media family.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Bear, a look at restaurant life, won the award for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show’s unique take on the pressures of restaurant life won over the SAG-AFTRA members.

Other Significant TV Winners

Beef, The Last of Us, and The Crown were among other TV shows that received individual acting awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in The Last of Us. Pascal’s portrayal of a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world earned him the prestigious award.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. Debicki’s transformative performance as the People’s Princess earned her this recognition.

A Night of Firsts and Recognition

The SAG Awards 2024 was a night of firsts, with Pedro Pascal and Elizabeth Debicki winning their first SAG awards. It was also a night of recognition for actors who have been consistently delivering incredible performances, like Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. The SAG Awards once again highlighted that when it comes to recognising acting talent, it’s the performances that truly matter, not the size of the role or the budget of the film or TV show.

Complete List of Winners

Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Succession Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear

The Bear Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong, Beef

Ali Wong, Beef Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Last of Us

SEE ALSO: Has Emily in Paris Inspired a New Era of Parisian Fashion?