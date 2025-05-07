TikTok Made Me Buy it: Tech Gadgets College Edition

We can’t deny we live in an era where we overly glorify overconsumption to make us feel good about our normal lives. TikTok is a major driving force, with 42% of users discovering new things on the app. 67% of new users said TikTok introduced them to new products, many of which are cool gadgets.

As a tech enthusiast, it’s hard to brush off new gadgets launched on the platform while scrolling through different pages like a fast custom essay platform. TikTok nailed it with their algorithm; a simple tap on an interesting gadget opens the door to new gadgets you might be interested in.

How do you keep up with these new developments in the tech world without becoming an over-consumer? We explore must-have gadgets to keep up with your appetite for tech gadgets without blowing your bank.

Digital Tape Measure

If you handle handy projects around the house involving measuring, you know the pain of forgetting measurements or incorrectly adding or subtracting numbers. The digital version automatically measures more precisely than the analog versions. It is great for measuring curved items or anything shaped oddly. Most come with a rechargeable battery for long life.

@reekontools The first digital tape measure laser line extension is great for picking up centerlines of round objects ♬ original sound – REEKON Tools

Phone Lock Box

Do you find it more challenging to focus on individual tasks, such as homework or multitasking, because of distractions from your phone? A phone lock box is a handy device that locks away your phone for a while, allowing you to focus on tasks without distractions. It features an opening at the back for answering emergency phone calls.

Phone UV Sanitizer

Researchers found that mobile phones carry ten times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Experts recommend cleaning your phone daily to protect yourself from bacteria that accumulate when using it. Alternatively, invest in a phone UV sanitizer. It automatically lowers your phone into the chamber, where high-intensity UV lights sanitize 99.9% of its surface.

Magnetic Charging Cable

Do you struggle with extended cables tripping when you walk or being eaten by your furry friends? Or maybe you’re an organizing freak who likes everything organized in detail? A magnetic charging cable is your solution. The cable automatically retracts; hence, there is no more wasting time organizing your cables. It features a braided design and is super durable. Lastly, it doesn’t bend or break like your normal charging cables, thus promoting its shelf life.

Portable Pocket Printer

Part of school life is taking notes with diagrams and pictorial drawings. Not many of us were gifted with Picasso’s hands. Luckily, a pocket printer features inkless printing technology. It uses no ink but refillable paper and is completely lightweight and portable. It features microcrystal dyes embedded in the paper to form images that can be imprinted onto your notes.

WiFi Digital Photo Frame

What is it like to randomly change tens of thousands of photos in a frame? This is a shared experience for Wifi digital photo frames. Not only does it display your photos, but it also plays videos. Users can customize it to their liking. Some interesting features include full color without distortion and a 10.1-inch display. It’s the perfect gift for the summer holidays, capturing family moments.

Handheld Inkjet Printer

Do you want to print a unique logo for your school’s side hustle business? Mugs, t-shirts, pens, or balls? A handheld inkjet printer is a must-have. It is waterproof, heat-resistant, and has a simple operation procedure. Engrave text or a logo on the printer screen. Later, slide the printer onto your preferred surface gently, and the printing effect appears. It works on wood, glass, plastic, curved surfaces, boxes, or clothes.

Ice Cube Water Mist Fan

You’ve probably seen viral videos of celebs or influencers with a fan-like device on their worktops blowing cool air. Is it as good as everyone reckons it is? Yes. The device is lightweight and perfect for every room during summer. It’s not your conventional air cooler, but it comes with a fan and different settings. Removable padding on the front adds essential oils for a good-smelling room.

Portable Screen Extender

Do you need more screens on your laptop to handle your workload? A portable screen extender adds two more screens to your laptop. The setup is easy and requires no tools except mounting the supporting stands and cables. It makes it easier to be more productive when working on a demanding task or playing your favorite games. Drag and drop your projects on the extended screens with the anti-glare and blue light technology.

Phone Mount

Finding the perfect spot on flat surfaces for your mobile phone is often difficult. This phone mount makes it easy to mount your mobile phone on any flat surface. It features a suction at the bottom and a button that locks the device. Afterwards, mount your phone on the surface. You can rotate it or use it horizontally, depending on your preference. The latest models come with a charging mount.

Power Scrubber

Scrubbing dirty bathroom tiles or oily and greasy pots after a dinner roast is exhausting. A power scrubber is a perfect tool to add to your arsenal for lazy Sundays when housekeeping duties call. Its compact design makes it easy to access narrow cleaning surfaces, and its brush head is interchangeable, depending on the scope of your cleaning work.

Home Indoor Plug-in Fly Trap

Do you get a fruit fly infestation during the summertime? Most homesteaders’ kitchen counters have loads of fresh produce that attracts many fruit flies. Getting rid of these pesky flies with your DIY apple cider vinegar trap doesn’t always do the trick. A plug-in indoor fly trap is handy for catching flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats. The device comes with two glue cards that keep your kitchen insect-free.

Laptop Sleeve with Built-in Wireless Chargers and Mouse Pad

Do you need more functionality from your laptop sleeve besides protecting your device from scratches or dust? The 4-in-1 laptop sleeve lets users wirelessly charge their iPhone and AirPods while transforming the sleeve into a portable desk mat. It has all-around laptop protection packed in a sleek, slim, lightweight design. It is the perfect productivity tool for completing tasks while on the move.

SEE ALSO: Scents of Style: Affordable Fragrances for Students on a Budget