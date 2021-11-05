Study: Childhood Adversity Linked to Early Mortality

The findings of a new study led by researchers at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Harvard University has shown that childhood adversity can contribute to early mortality. Researchers found that is can increase risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School, Katherine M. Keyes, said: “Childhood adversity has consistently been identified as a powerful determinant of physical and mental health.”

““Our research is a novel synthesis of evidence to estimate the scope of health burden and preventable mortality. Incorporating a life-course perspective, the findings indicates that childhood adversity is closely linked to morbidity and mortality in the U.S. and a preventable determinant of mortality.”

To view the full story, click here to visit the Columbia University News website.

SEE ALSO: Study: Immigration Boosts U.S. Life Expectancy