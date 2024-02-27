Amy Schumer Discloses Cushing’s Syndrome Diagnosis

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed her diagnosis with rare hormonal disorder, Cushing’s Syndrome. The revelation followed an influx of social media comments concerning her altered physical appearance.

She took social media to address the comments about her appearance, which had sparked speculation and body shaming. In doing so, Schumer not only shed light on her personal health journey but also brought attention to the broader issue of body positivity and women’s health.

The actress shared a post on Instagram, explaining that she had been diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome, a condition caused by the overproduction of cortisol, a hormone that regulates various bodily functions.

“There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” the actress told the News Not Noise newsletter.