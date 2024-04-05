Jay-Z’s Made in America Music Festival Cancelled For Second Consecutive Year

The Made in America Festival, a hallmark event founded by Jay-Z, has been canceled for the second consecutive year.

The festival, celebrated over Labor Day weekend along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, blends performance and hip hop, showcasing Jay-Z’s influence on the music scene.

A statement released on social media explaining why the event would not be taking place in 2024.

“Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music and community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes,” organisers said in a statement.

“It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.

“As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is re-imagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do.”

Launched in 2012 and typically an annual celebration, the 2023 iteration which was set to feature the likes of Lizzo, SZA, Lil Yachty, and Ice Spice was also canceled.

The first year attracted more than 80,000 fans and over the years has since been headlined by world-renowned superstars including Kanye West, Beyonce, Coldplay.

A lineup for this year’s event had not been released prior to the announcement of the canncellation.

