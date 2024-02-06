Which Colleges and Universities Produce the Most Local Business Founders?

Nearly a third of college students plan to start a company just as soon as they graduate, with the same survey revealing that 17% already run a business while studying.

We know that new businesses can provide a significant boost to the local economy by creating jobs and attracting investment — but are any colleges particularly good at keeping their entrepreneurial alums within the local area?

Methodology Behind Study

To find out, the Switch On Business team used Crunchbase and LinkedIn data to find business founders who graduated from 250 colleges (schools separated) with the most alumni founders to reveal the U.S. colleges that see the most business founder graduates launch companies within their college’s city or state: https://switchonbusiness.com/where-founders-launch/

Top 20 Colleges That Produce the Most Local Business Founders

SEE ALSO: Which Colleges and Universities Produce the Most Business Leaders?