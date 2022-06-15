Sleep Easy in your College Dorm with the help of Navien Mate

KD Navien, the top global boiler maker dedicated to bring comfort living, introduce a new type of boiler, Navien Mate Premium bed warming mattress topper. With their 40 years of technical experience and their principle for better and safer products, they have now created a new standard for hot water heating mattress topper to provide a pleasant warm feeling and a healthy sleeping environment for all.

Their mission

To become a global leader in energy solutions that can provide a cleaner and more comfortable living environment for all.

Their vision

Through a dedicated goal and with the proper focus we believe we can provide high quality goods to people in a sustainable fashion.

Their Commitment

They are committed to producing the highest goods possible for their clients and backing all of their products with a warranty and support that you can count on.

How Navien Mate Bed Warmer works

1. Heating Unit

Heating Unit efficiently warms up the water to the desired temperature in 1ºF increments and helps you to find perfect sleeping temperature. Its optional feature can control the temperature of the left and right sides of your bed, independently without the second unit.

2. Mattress Topper

Heating unit’s quiet motor circulate hot water through the water channel or tube inside of mattress topper, and radiant heat from hot water warms up entire bed evenly.

3.Circulation

The water circulating inside of mattress topper goes back to heating unit, and heating unit check the temperature of returning water to calibrate the temperature to the precise degree you prefer.

The Safest Bed Warming Pad

The revolutionary Navien Mate System is a bed heater product that uses the circulation of water and intelligent temperature control to distribute warm water throughout the bed. This is achieved by using a water heater unit and heated mattress pad. The Navien Mate bed warmer is available in all sizes from twin to king, so no matter what bed you sleep in, we can guarantee it will be warm and safe, and provide you warmth and comfort.

Control Features

The heater pad for beds from Navien Mate will give you the best sleep of your life with comfort control features. It offers a degree-specific temperature control so that you can experiment and discover your very own perfect sleeping temperature. No two people are alike when it comes to the way they sleep, which is why being able to control the temperature on your side of the bed matters.

Once you find the perfect sleeping temperature, it’s easy to keep it. Heated blankets continue to get hotter and hotter until you are uncomfortable. Our non-electric bed warming pads monitor your bed’s temperature throughout the night so that the heated mattress pad system never overheats or underheats. You’ll have the ideal temperature every single night, from the moment you lie down to when you wake up.

To save power, you can also adjust your aqua bed heater’s runtime, so that it runs only for your desired duration.

Our water heated mattress pads are available in all sizes, including: Twin Full Queen King

Whether you’re looking to warm your own bed, or to make sure the entire family is warm and safe during the cold winter months, we’ve got you covered. Get comfortable and stay warm with Navien Mate’s heated mattress products.

No Wires

One of the hazards of electric blankets is that they use wires. These wires can overheat and cause burns or even house fires. Not to mention, feeling wires on your body when you sleep can be quite uncomfortable.

When you sleep with the Navien Mate bed warming products and heated mattress system, you can be certain of your safety during your most vulnerable hours. Zero heating wires means there’s no electromagnetic fields, no risk of overheating, and no fire hazards. Using water in tubes to heat your bed eliminates the risks associated with electric heated mattress pad and blanket products.

There’s no safer way to warm your bed all night long than Navien Mate heated mattress warmer products.

Easy Installation

KD Navien pride themselves on how easy their water heated mattress pad product is to use. The Navien Mate System is easy to set up and requires almost no installation. In fact, you can set it up so quickly that it can be done right before bedtime.

If you have any questions about set-up, make sure to contact them so that their knowledgeable support team can help you get your best night’s sleep.

For more information, visit www.navienmate.com