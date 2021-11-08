Lifetime Income Effected by Lack of Mental Health Treatment

Yale University Professor, Barbaea Biasi alongside colleagues Michael Dalh of Aalborg University and Petra Moser of New York University have released a paper emphasising the the effects the lack of important treatment can have on careers. She states how mental health conditions do not receive the type of urgency as physical conditions by policymakers and doctors and therefore wanted to research the consequences.

“We thought it was really important to quantify systematically what the penalties are, even just in terms of people’s careers and productivity, to hopefully inform the debate about access to treatment,” Biasi said.

To view the full story, click here to visit the Yale University new website.

SEE ALSO: Study: Childhood Adversity Linked to Early Mortality