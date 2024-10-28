How to Take the Bus to Reach the Best Halloween Parties & Parades

Budget-conscious students who are Halloween fanatics can reach the most spooktacular parades, haunted houses, and parties across the county for as low as $20. Many bus routes offer service right from the campus to make this Halloween hex-tra special. All students can take advantage of Busbud’s student discount which offers 10% off your first trip when signing up with your school email.

Ghostly affairs that can be easily reached affordably by bus include:

For those wanting to check out the frightfully fun night of NYC’s famous Village Halloween parade can take the bus from all over upstate NY and tri-state region for as low as $20 on Busbud.

Students from Yale, SUNY Albany, Cornell, and the University of Connecticut, for example, can take in the Tim Burton light show at NY Botanical Garden or student night at Blood Manor, NYC’s largest haunted house.

Students can journey for a historic haunting at Capitol Hill and look for the ghost of John Quincy Adams. Students from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, and James Madison, for example, can also visit the steps from The Exorcist in Georgetown and a candlelight tour of the Congressional Cemetary.

Students can travel to the birthplace of America for a fang-tastic Halloween visiting the five haunted houses at the Eastern State Penitentiary. Students from Penn State, the University of Scranton, and the University of Delaware, for example, can also easily journey to look for the ghost of Benjamin Franklin at Independence Hall.

Students can have a wicked Halloween hearing about the Boston Strangler on the Ghosts & Gravestone’s trolley tour. Students from the University of Vermont, Dartmouth, and Brown University, for example, can also visit the crypt at Old North Church to hear about colonial death practices.

SEE ALSO: 3 out of 4 Students Wish They Could Travel Home More During the School Year