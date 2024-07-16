Hidden Health Hazards: What College Students Need to Know

College is a time for personal growth and exploration. You’re able to dive deep into a subject of your choosing and will be exposed to plenty of new, exciting ideas along the way.

Completing a degree can help you meet new people and make memories that will last a lifetime, too. You can join outdoor programs, sign up for clubs at your university, and spend the breaks between semesters partying with friends or volunteering for charitable causes.

However, college isn’t without its risks. As a student, you may pick up a few unhealthy habits like burning the midnight candle, abusing caffeine, or eating high-calorie, unhealthy foods. While this may work in the short term, it can have a lasting negative impact on your health if you fail to address unhealthy habits soon.

Screen Time

Gone are the days of textbooks and physical papers. Nowadays, as a college student, you’ll complete a large portion of your tuition online via e-learning portals that coincide with your classroom activities. While this is much more convenient than having to print off papers and carry heavy textbooks, it will cause your screen time to increase dramatically over the course of a semester. Unfortunately, too much screen time can cause issues like:

Disrupted circadian rhythm (meaning you may not get enough sleep)

Slows your metabolism (leading to unwanted weight gain)

Causes muscle atrophy and cardiovascular issues

Increases your risk of anxiety or depression

Put simply, all that screen time can add up and diminish your quality of life. However, counteracting high screen time can be tricky if you’re taking a full course load and need to stay on top of your studies. Rather than letting screens rule your life, try taking positive steps like:

Setting time limits on devices

Pursue hobbies that take you away from your phone or laptop

Take regular breaks from the screen if you notice that your usage is out of control

Cutting down your screen time can greatly improve your quality of life and help you make healthier lifestyle choices that support your long-term health and wellness.

Lifestyle Choices

Your college years are supposed to represent a time of growth and maturation that will serve you well in the years to come. However, many students actually develop unhealthy habits that undermine their health. Some of the most common unhealthy habits include:

Poor Sleep: Failing to get 8-10 hours of rest will impair your concentration and undermine your long-term health.

Failing to get 8-10 hours of rest will impair your concentration and undermine your long-term health. Diet: As a college student, you’re likely eating on a budget. However, that doesn’t mean you should binge eat cheap, unhealthy foods like pizza, burgers, and other fast foods.

As a college student, you’re likely eating on a budget. However, that doesn’t mean you should binge eat cheap, unhealthy foods like pizza, burgers, and other fast foods. Alcohol Abuse: Drinking to excess impairs your health and undermines your executive functioning. This can lead to overeating unhealthy foods and will certainly interfere with your academic progress.

Drinking to excess impairs your health and undermines your executive functioning. This can lead to overeating unhealthy foods and will certainly interfere with your academic progress. Sedentary Studies: Sitting and studying for prolonged periods is necessary for your health. However, you still need to get up and move if you want to stay healthy and avoid chronic conditions associated with inactivity.

Take proactive steps to protect your health and form better habits by getting enough sleep and eating a balanced, budget-friendly diet. Remember to break up those intense study sessions with plenty of walking, too, as most people need around 10,000 steps per day to remain healthy and happy.

Stress and Self-Esteem

Stress has become an epidemic for college students. Today, millions of students are experiencing heightened stress due to factors like global conflict and uncertainty about the future. This, in addition to typical stressors like coursework and tests, can put a real strain on people’s well-being and may undermine your academic progress.

You may also experience heightened stress and lower self-esteem due to increased social pressure while living on campus. This can be particularly perilous if you spend a lot of time connecting with friends on social media. While your social media account may grow quickly while at university, the harmful effects of social media misuse include:

Pressure to lose weight and fit an unrealistic body image

Cyberbullying

Distortion of features due to filters

Diminishing self-esteem due to constant comparison to others

Take control of your stress and boost your self-esteem by avoiding social media accounts that diminish your confidence or promote unrealistic standards. Reducing the amount of time you spend on social media can help you partake in stress-busting activities like:

Engaging in regular exercise

Utilizing mindfulness techniques

Speaking to a therapist who can help you improve your mood

Creating a schedule to improve your time management

Conclusion

College is a defining period of your life. You’ll make plenty of new friends and will learn important life lessons that serve you well for years to come. However, for college to be a success, you’ll need to sidestep potential health hazards like developing unhealthy routines or abusing alcohol. Foregrounding your health and wellness will improve your academic progress, too, as you’re sure to perform better when you’re well-rested and eat a healthy, balanced diet.

SEE ALSO: Great Business Ideas to Start While in College