A Guide to Cybersecurity Engineering as a Rewarding Career Path

There’s set to be a 33% increase in cybersecurity jobs between 2022 to 2032, which is significantly higher than the 3% average growth rate for all other U.S. occupations, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals. Plus, new research from Fortinet also finds that although over 75% of company boards now recommend hiring more cybersecurity specialists, 60% of businesses find it difficult to actually fill these roles. So, with demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals only set to rise, cybersecurity engineering now stands out as a lucrative and enjoyable career path with long-term job security. This is a highly-technical role, and you’ll usually (but not always) need a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, along with certifications, to help get your foot in the door.

What does a Cybersecurity Engineer do?

Cybersecurity engineers (also sometimes known as network security engineers or information security engineers) build security solutions that protect networks, computers, and data against cyberattacks. This involves an initial assessment of the organization’s current cybersecurity situation and needs, followed by the implementation of advanced security policies, defenses, and best practices. Then, once the security architecture is in place, the cybersecurity engineer will also monitor it, troubleshoot problems, and make improvements as needed.

In case a breach or failure occurs, as the cybersecurity engineer, you’ll also have to create an emergency response plan to mitigate damage and restore operations fast. You’ll also perform regular tests and scans to check for and fix weaknesses. On top of that, you’ll also take care of light administrative duties, like, writing reports for upper management and communicating with other departments as needed about cybersecurity issues.

Cybersecurity Engineers Earn Well

Cybersecurity engineers in the U.S. currently earn an average salary of $135,552 per year, according to Salary.com, although the exact amount depends on your exact skills, certifications, and experience. For example, junior cybersecurity engineers just starting out in their careers may earn around $121,122 a year. But, once you start to gain more skills and experience, your salary can then increase to up to $150,265 on average.

The job outlook for cybersecurity engineers also looks good. With cyberattacks on the rise in the U.S., these professionals will be increasingly in demand for their specialist skills to keep essential infrastructure and government organizations safe and operating as usual. Just earlier this month, for example, American Water, the country’s largest water utility, was forced to temporarily shut down their systems as it was targeted in a cyberattack. Customers were prevented from paying bills during this time. In particular, states like Colorado, Florida, and Washington have some of the highest rates of cyberattack incidents in the country, and it therefore naturally follows that these states also have some of the highest demand for cybersecurity professionals.

How to Become a Cybersecurity Engineer

Although a bachelor’s degree isn’t always essential, a degree in cybersecurity or computer science is certainly a big help if you want to become a cybersecurity engineer. In fact, roughly 62% of cybersecurity specialists have a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or a different field (math or electrical engineering are useful related subjects). 36% also have a master’s or Ph.D., the 2023 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study reveals.

In addition to a degree, it’s also useful to complete some cybersecurity certifications to help you strengthen your skills and knowledge base and further stand out to employers. For example, CompTIA’s Security+ certification covers key cybersecurity skills relevant to topics like current cyber threats, Internet of Things security, zero trust architecture, and automation, to name just a few. There’s also CompTIA’s Network+ certification, which focuses on the skills required to build, monitor, troubleshoot, and secure networks. These certifications are also approved by the U.S. Department of Defense, which means they can help you land a job within that institution if that’s where your interests lie.

If you’re interested in a career in cybersecurity, cybersecurity engineering is a worthwhile option to consider. Not only is this role interesting and rewarding, but it also promises long-term job security, a high salary, and positive career growth.

SEE ALSO: Choosing the Right Mental Health Profession for Your Career Goals