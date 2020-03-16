Yungblud Live Streams Concert Following Show Cancellations

On Monday, March 16th, London-based artist Yungblud live streamed one of his shows as a way to give back to international fans.

Yungblud used tech to give back to fans

As a way to flatten the curve of infection, concerts and festivals all over the world have been cancelled and postponed as a way to flatten the curve of infection. Fortunately for Yungblud fans, the singer live streamed his Los Angeles show for anyone that is unable to attend his “Shit’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On” tour.

i owe you all the BIGGEST THANKYOU EVER! you have blown this up so much that what started from an idea in my bedroom has bcome a full production. were a family and its YOU who allows to do this shit. let’s go!!! i wanna do more #theyungbludshow 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZAY2denXuA — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) March 16, 2020

The show went live at 7 am PST on his YouTube channel. It gave viewers over an hour of entertainment. In addition to the concert, the stream featured cameos from other notable artists including Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Thorne, and Oliver Tree.

The singer, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, said in a statement:

“The world is in a very weird time at the moment. Everyone doesn’t know what to do or where to turn. It’s like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. My shows were getting cancelled left right and centre. I miss the energy, I miss the connection, I miss my fans and family. We need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn’t even an option for me!”

Tweets from the Twitterverse

The show was an opportunity to experience a concert whilst remaining in quarantine – especially during a time where it’s considered socially irresponsible to leave your house. It was apparent on Twitter, Yungblud fans were loving it.

My first yungblud show has been such a good experience and I can't wait to experience the real thing <3 #theyungbludshow pic.twitter.com/zkybHDayGB — Charllotte 🌻 (@MindOnSeavey) March 16, 2020

#theyungbludshow Not only did this man play a concert under quarantine and play just as good as he would if the crowd was infront of him but he also started his own cooking show AND drank corona beer. If that's not the biggest "eff you" to the coronavirus I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/mR0aXKcUsj — 🌺 Røsaaa 🌺 (@emo_rosaaa) March 16, 2020

#theyungbludshow no one: me sitting at my computer screen whilst singing at it and trying not to cry from excitement: pic.twitter.com/Ogh9qmYOr4 — nat (@taylor_tide0) March 16, 2020

The artist and his team felt it was necessary to cancel the Asia leg of the tour due to coronavirus concerns. Fortunately, any tickets purchased for shows in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore will be cancelled and refunded.

For those looking for a taste of a Yungblud show, check out the full livestream below.

