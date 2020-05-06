Twitter is Roasting Elon Musk’s Newborn Baby, X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed a new life into the world! Whilst coming into the world with open arms, the child has already begun learning the harsh realities of the Internet—trolls.

After Musk revealed to the Twitterverse that the baby’s name will allegedly be X Æ A-12, members online have been spreading glorious memes around the interesting name choice. Musk has a tendency to troll his followers so we’re sure he can take the heat. In fact, considering that Musk tweeted the baby name, can we really even trust that?

For now, it looks like people are going to run with it at the expense of a newborn child. Given the peculiar name choice and Musk’s career as the head honcho of SpaceX and Tesla, there have been a ton of memes insinuating that this baby may not even be human. It’s basically some sort of robot alien type thing. We’re not saying it is or it isn’t, but we are enjoying the memes that people have been created revolving around the exciting news.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Memes

While the coronavirus pandemic continues and we’re all forced to quarantine in the privacy of our own homes, please enjoy a few of our favorite X Æ A-12 memes:

X Æ A-12 sitting at the lunch table in school pic.twitter.com/Cfi8A8rSBQ — Rohit Sajwan (@Pahadibhulaa) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 1st birthday party pic.twitter.com/b7zKJNTvMC — erby furby (@erbyfurby) May 6, 2020

Elon Musk and Grimes son coming into their bedroom to tell them he threw up #XAEA12 pic.twitter.com/jw4vxfUmzI — ‏زهرة ‏ (@okokalrightZain) May 6, 2020

elon and grimes be like X Æ A-12 come downstairs your pb&j is ready pic.twitter.com/RXQ8tQeFr8 — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) May 6, 2020

Grimes: Wake up sleepy head! It’s time for school X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/OizfJPaliF — Devin Kurant (@KDs_Burner_Acc) May 6, 2020

Them: Please fill in a Captcha to prove you're not a robot

X Æ A 12:#XAEA12 pic.twitter.com/RzUlNbvq6s — J'oe 🅱️ (@k93692) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 skin care routine pic.twitter.com/YFUYk8LsT2 — a (@xedrew) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 and his friends experimenting with drugs pic.twitter.com/3GmM5nxD83 — ليلى (@_LailaaIsmail) May 6, 2020

Keep in mind that this is all in good fun. The world is excited for the arrival of this child—especially during a time like this. And while some people may suspect that X Æ A-12 Musk could be an alien or robot, we’re here to put that rumor to rest. Check out this photo that proves that X Æ A-12 is in fact, a real human baby:

And if you want to see more memes, just type in X Æ A-12 in the search bar on Twitter. There’s an endless supply.

