Homemade Hand Sanitizer Recipe Fights Coronavirus

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is running rampant throughout the world, which has caused a shortage of hand sanitizer in the country. Although all health officials stress that the best way to combat bacteria is to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or more, hand sanitizer is the next best thing on the go. Massive department stores, such as Walmart, Target, and K-Mart, are all running out of sanitizer, which is causing the country to dissent into a frenzied panic which has led to people searching for a reliable homemade hand sanitizer recipe.

This shortage has also resulted in establishments, such as pharmacies to create their own hand sanitizer to release to the public. Even some alcohol distilleries have been doing the public a service by using their resources and alcohol to create hand sanitizer to give out. However, all of these things require interaction with people, which is not suggested at this time.

So, what else you can do? Luckily you can make your very own sanitizer with simple household products. However, it is important to follow instructions carefully in order to not compromise the purity of the sanitizer.

Spray hand sanitizer recipe vs. gel

Now, let’s take a look at the options. There are two main categories of sanitizer you can create. This can be either a gel sanitizer or a spray hand sanitizer.

The first hand sanitizer recipe is the fastest one to make, but is also less effective than the spray counterpart. This one has the consistency of a gel.

You will need:

Isopropyl alcohol or high potency alcohol

Aloe Vera gel

Essential oil

Directions: Mix 3-parts isopropyl alcohol for every 1-part Aloe Vera gel. Use a drop of essential oil to lessen the overwhelming alcohol odor.

Isopropyl alcohol is the best alcohol to use because you will need at least 60 percent alcohol for the hand sanitizer recipe to work.

The next hand sanitizer recipe to combat the coronavirus will be the spray. This recipe is slightly more complicated, but is also more effective against battling harmful bacteria and viruses.

For this you will need:

Isopropyl alcohol

Hydrogen peroxide

Glycerol

Distilled water

Spray bottle

Directions: Mix 12 ounces of the alcohol with 2 teaspoons of glycerol, 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide, and three ounces of distilled water.

When it is all mixed together you can put this mixture into a spray bottle, and make your way to fighting the Coronavirus one spray at a time. Always check with your local health resources before making your own hand sanitizer recipe and ensure that you are always using sanitized materials to create it.

