Caya: The Next-Generation Hormone-Free Birth Control

The Caya Contoured Diaphragm is the newest barrier birth control method on the market. It offers you the possibility of self-controlled, hormone-free birth control only when you need it! The Caya can be inserted hours before sexual contact, so once you get the party started, you don’t have to stop. The best part? You no longer have to worry about scary side effects like weight gain, skin changes, long-term cancer risk, mood swings, decreased libido, or nausea because the Caya diaphragm doesn’t affect your hormones.

How It Works

The Caya prevents pregnancy in three ways. The silicone membrane of Caya and the cellulose of the contraceptive gel create a barrier that completely covers the cervix, ultimately stopping those persistent little sperm from reaching their final destination, the uterus. In addition to the barrier, the contraceptive gel contains an acidic pH value that deactivates sperm cells. If used correctly the Caya provides a very safe and effective means of birth control.

Caya Design

The Caya diaphragm was designed by CONRAD and PATH, nonprofit leaders in global contraceptive research, with the female anatomy in mind and with the help of women around the world. The design is made to last for up to two years. It has an anatomical, oval shape that fits the majority of women – therefore, Caya does not have to be fitted by a doctor, and it is available in one size. The very thin and highly flexible silicone membrane ensures that neither you nor your partner will feel the Caya while having sex. The rim gives the diaphragm the necessary stability. At the same time, it is also flexible enough that it can fold into an optimal insertion shape that makes it as easy to insert, just like a tampon! The integrated grip dimples on the rim and the practical removal dome make the application even easier. The palpable center point allows better positioning of the diaphragm after inserting it and helps you ensure it is in the right position.

How to Use It

Before inserting, the Caya diaphragm is folded using the grip dimples on each side and some contraceptive gel is poured into each fold and onto the external rim. The contraceptive gel doubles as lubrication so it easily inserts it into your vagina, just like a tampon. When it reaches the back, it will unfold and should be positioned between the posterior vaginal vault and the niche of the pubic bone. The cervix is then completely covered. With a little practice, inserting and checking the correct positioning will be easy for you.

After usage, the diaphragm can be easily cleaned with soap and water.

Please note that the Caya diaphragm can only prevent a pregnancy if you apply it according to the manufacturer’s specifications and ALWAYS combine it with a suitable contraceptive gel such as Gynoll II or VCF Gel. Contraceptive gel can be found over-the-counter at most retail pharmacies.

Further information on how to use, cleaning, and storage can be found in the instruction manual included in the scope of delivery or on or website www.Caya.US.com.

Reasons to Use Caya

Caya is ideal for all women who:

Do not want to or cannot use hormonal methods.

Want a discreet method that they kept under their control.

Do not want to or may not use an IUD.

Choose to use in case of infrequent intercourse.

Desire to use the device in combination with natural methods of contraception.

Have a partner with a latex allergy.

Hormonal contraceptives can be convenient and very reliable. But they might not be the ideal choices for you. Reasons include:

You must remember to take the pill at the same time every day.

Side effects like weight gain, skin changes, nausea, breast tenderness, headaches and migraines, mood changes, and decreased sex drive.

They may raise your chances of blood clots or breast cancer.

You may not have sex often enough to need ongoing birth control.

How to Get It

The Caya Diaphragm requires a prescription from your healthcare provider in the United States. It is a one-size-fits-most diaphragm so it does not require a pelvic exam or a fitting. If you would like to make sure this product is right for you, we will send your provider a sample of the Caya® Test Fit. Once you have a prescription for the Caya Diaphragm, you can get your Caya filled through a retail or local independent pharmacy or simply fill out a mail order pharmacy form (linked below) and shipped directly to you.

Retail and Local Independent Pharmacies

Many of your local pharmacies can order the Caya to fill your prescription. It is available at most retail pharmacies, including but not limited to:

Walmart

CVS

Rite-Aid

Costco

Wegman’s

Winn-Dixie

Pharmacy Instruction Letter

Target

Food City

Giant Eagle

Full Retail Pharmacy List

Mail Order Pharmacies

American Mail Order Pharmacy Form (Accepts most insurances)

Health Warehouse Mail Order Form

Product Precautions

The Caya® diaphragm should always be used with water-based contraceptive gels such as Gynol II, Conceptrol, and VCF Gel. The Caya® diaphragm is not compatible with silicone-based lubricants and gels.

The Caya® is contraindicated if the patient was previously sized with a conventional diaphragm with the size 50-60mm and 85-90mm.

Additional Resources:

Website: caya.us.com

Manual: Caya Instructions Guide

Facebook: Caya US

Instagram: @caya_usa