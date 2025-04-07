Why More People are Turning to Online Platforms for their Entertainment Fix

Just under a decade ago, watching a movie meant driving to the cinema. And if you had a favorite show, you’d have to wait a whole week for a new episode. Now, all of this feels like ancient history, and entertainment has become instant. Just a few taps on the screen will get you thousands of movies and TV shows, games for every taste and an unlimited choice of music to listen to. To be honest, this type of availability can be addictive. In this article, we’ll dive deeper and uncover the reasons why more people are deciding in favor of online platforms to provide them with the entertainment fix they seek.

Everything is Digital

As mentioned, not so long ago, entertainment had rules. TV shows aired on specific days at set times, and movies stayed in cinemas for weeks before coming to DVD. If you missed it, tough luck. But then the internet and digitization happened, and everything changed forever. Once the king of movie nights, Blockbuster had thousands of locations worldwide. Then Netflix came with its mail-in DVDs and, later, streaming. That drove people from renting towards convenience, and Blockbuster went from busy to bust all because entertainment moved online. Following Netflix came Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and a horde more streaming platforms. Just imagine the cost for the average consumer trying to stay up to date with all the new shows!

Gaming saw a similar shift. GameStop used to sell physical copies, but digital downloads and cloud gaming quickly turned it into a pointless relic. GameStop became more famous because of its stock market shenanigans rather than selling games. Now, even casinos are online, with brick-and-mortar locations seeing a decline in visitors. This means we do have the luxury of having a lot of information at our fingertips, from finding legal casinos in the US, to the casino bonuses you can use at them. There are now great platforms, such as AskGamblers, who take the time to find and review all the safe and reliable online casinos, as well as informing us of the not-so-great ones. Who wants to go to a casino when there are thousands online?

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

Okay, there is no hiding from the fact that social media platforms have completely reshaped how we consume entertainment. With our ever-decreasing attention spans, getting information in 15 to 30 seconds is crucial. So, short-form content exploded in popularity. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts deliver easily digestible entertainment in seconds. Same with Google searches – we want the most accurate and shortest summary of the topic we are googling. People no longer want to sit through lengthy videos or dragging articles if the same information is available in a condensed form. So, in a way, you are in luck – right now, you are treating your brain cells to longer content, hopefully restoring 1% of your attention span, one long article at a time.

This shift in preferences is, of course, fueled by A.I. and 5G advancements. Today’s smartphones not only have faster internet – the devices themselves are smarter. Phones now come with integrated AI assistants and AI-powered features, capable of analyzing the contents of your fridge or booking your flights via voice command. High-speed streaming and gaming are possible thanks to greater integration of 5G networks (tinfoil hats, beware!). Buffering is a thing of the past and people get exactly what they want – quick access, personalized content and no interruptions.

Social Aspect of Social Media

With more people turning to the online world, one can’t fail to mention the role of social media. It’s like a double-edged sword that is powerful, intriguing and sometimes a little dangerous. Yes, it keeps us connected. Families separated by oceans can instantly share moments of their lives. Old friends and flames can stay in touch without attending awkward reunions. Users can join any imaginable community on earth, be it knitting, space enthusiasts or extreme cleaning (yes, that’s a thing). No matter how specific or uncommon your interests are, everybody finds their corner on the internet. But there is a flip side – it doesn’t necessarily show us the world how it really is. Almost always, it’s a collection of somebody’s happy moments and life highlights. Even the most mentally tough people can feel bad about themselves if all they see is somebody doing better than them, every single day.

And on top of that, algorithms are so sophisticated nowadays that they know your viewing preferences from the four or five videos you watched. And if you engaged with them – stayed longer, viewed comments or liked a show – it will show you more of the same. This can lead to users being trapped in echo chambers. Over time, they stop seeing opposing opinions and start believing the version of the reality that the echo chamber provides. This can lead to further polarization of people and to extreme worldviews. Younger, more impressionable minds are at the biggest disadvantage. Endless filtered videos, unattainable beauty or financial standards and endless scrolling – it’s a recipe for non-existent attention span and low self-esteem. And let’s not even get to the rabbit hole that is harmful misinformation. Like any tool, social media comes with its pros and cons. It’s important to enjoy everything in life in moderation and with a grain of salt.

Online entertainment isn’t just a trend anymore, it’s a way of life for people in 2025. It’s easy, convenient and goes everywhere with you. Phones and algorithms are only going to be smarter from here on. Phones in our pockets have only one objective – to connect us to content, people and endless choices. And with all things in life, balance is vital. Monitor your online habits and set time aside for it. That way it can’t consume a major part of your day and you can still enjoy it responsibly. In between indulging in short-form content, you can actually do something good for your brain too. Try out a new language learning app or take a second to meditate. Some apps even train your brain so you can retake control over your attention span. So, remember, enjoy but don’t overindulge.

