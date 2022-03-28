Tips for Picking Out Your First Place

Graduation is coming up, and now the next steps of being a post-college society member are starting to creep into your mind. One of the first steps to think about is where you will be living now that you will be leaving your dorm. Budget, whether or not you will be living with a roommate, and location are all factors in determining where you want your next living space to be.

Allocating a budget

The first and most important step in picking out your first apartment is figuring out what you can afford. Deciding on a budget can help you narrow down location and living situation. For instance, if you live in a major city where rent can be more expensive you may want to look into living in surrounding areas if your budget is on the lower side. If you do want to live in the city then you might want to consider living with someone to split the costs.

Living alone or with someone

When it comes to having a roommate or multiple roommates there are a few factors to consider. Firstly, would be the aforementioned budgeting situation. Would it be in your best interest financially to live with someone? Another aspect to consider would be your comfort level. Are you able to compromise enough to share your space? If not, then are you someone who would feel comfortable enough to live alone? Once you begin to answer these questions then it will be easier to determine whether or not a roommate living situation is a right option for you. If you do choose to with a roommate, then there are plenty of safe resources out there to help you find the right one.

Deciding on the size of an apartment

Settling on the size of your first place will largely depend on your spatial need. Do you need an extra room for an office? Is a larger space too stressful for you to clean? If you like to cook, you may want a larger kitchen or if you like baths you may want a place with a bathtub and now just a standing shower. Writing down everything you need for an ideal space will make it easier when going hunting for your new place.

Picking out a location

Location is of extreme importance when looking for your first place out of college. College campuses tend to be relatively safe with the school security measures in place around the area. Ensuring you are in a safe area is imperative to making this important step of living off-campus. Researching the crime rate and downloading apps, such as the Citizen app, and setting the location to where you might want to move can help in finding out if an area is safe. If you do not have a car then seeing the public transportation options in the area is also a great step. If you do have a car then checking out the parking options will be helpful. Taking all of these into consideration will help narrow down a location.

Hiring movers to eliminate stress

Once you have decided on where to move then you will want to decide how the movie is going to be executed so you won’t need to stress. Find a reliable moving company in the area and see if they have student discounts. Eliminating one less task will do wonders in easing relocation anxiety.

