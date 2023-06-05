Ten Ways to Look Hot While Staying Cool This Summer

As we jump into the summer season, warm weather is just around the corner. Whether you’re planning a beach day or a European city break, the last thing you want to do is overheat.

Not only does protecting your skin from the sun’s UV rays carry enormous health benefits, but keeping cool in high temperatures makes it easier to spend more time having fun outside.

However, if you’re still hoping to catch a tan and enjoy the heat, we’ve got you covered. Here are ten ways to still look hot while keeping cool this summer.

Woven clutches

We’re also excited to see woven bags back in style this summer. Designed to be lightweight and breathable, woven-style bags are the perfect beach accessory.

Better still, why not cry a woven clutch on your next European mini-break. As the perfect accompaniment to a flowing maxi dress and roman style sandals, get ready to enjoy your evening Aperol Spritz like one of the locals.

Long-line linen

If you’re searching for an all-year-round fabric, look no further than linen. As one of the most breathable materials on the planet, you’ll be sure to stay cool while still looking hot this summer.

Why not pair some long-line linen trousers with a simple crop top and a straw hat. Finish the look off with some Parisian-style loafers, and you’ll be rocking summertime chic with next to no effort.

Oversized sunnies

For those of you excited for lazy days basking in the sunshine, there’s no better way to rock up to the seaside than with your very own pair of shades for the beach. Not only will these protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they make tucking into your favourite book that bit easier. Here’s a great list of options if you’re looking for a new pair.

2023 is the year of oversized sunnies. If you want to embrace your inner Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian, investing in a pair of oversized glamour frames will see you soaking up the sun in style.

Smock dresses

Don’t forget a smock dress in your list of holiday essentials. Not only do these flowy numbers act as a perfect swimwear cover-up, but smock dresses are perfect for keeping cool in the hot sun.

Why not search for vibrant colours that scream summer, such as burnt orange and hot pink. If you’re looking to make a statement, this all-in-one outfit will have you looking hot while keeping you cool.

Block colour bucket hats

This ’90s essential is well and truly back. Bucket hats may be a staple of Britain’s summertime past, but in a range of bold colours, they are back and better than ever.

If you’re planning on heading to a festival or spending long hours out in the heat, investing in one of these could save you from sunstroke while adding a pop of colour to your outfit.

Glamourous cat eyes

If you’re looking to embrace your inner Audrey Hepburn this summer look no further. Cat eye sunglasses never go out of style, making them the perfect glamorous accessory to add to your seasonal lookbook.

Not only will these shades protect your eyes from the sun, but you’ll effortlessly give off vintage vibes in this ’60s chic look.

Straw hats

Who says you can’t stay cool in style? Like woven bags, straw and crochet-style hats have become Gen Z’s hottest trend in 2023. Whether you opt for a classic floppy design with a wide brim and a bowknot ribbon or embrace Cochella’s cowboy style, straw hats are excellent partners for a sunny day out.

Why not opt for natural colours such as beige and tan that pair effortlessly with sunshine orange and cobalt blue?

Breathable bikini coverups

For those of you heading to an all-inclusive resort, bikini cover-ups are essential. As you make your way from the pool to the bar, a lightweight coverup allows you to ditch the beach towel and make a style statement with ease.

The key here is to choose a lightweight fabric. We’re talking viscose or cotton for a comfortable, breathable once piece that shades you from the sun. Why not get experimental and play around with sheer fabrics too, especially if you’re excited to show off your newest swimwear.

Crochet crop tops

If you haven’t seen crochet creeping back onto the high street, have you been living under a rock? From jumpers to handbags, crochet patterns are quickly bringing the 60s couture back into style this summer.

The best thing about crochet designs is breathability. Using woven structures that naturally let your skin breathe, it has become the go-to summer style for crop tops and seasonal dresses.

All in one tote bag

Last but not least, if you’re heading on your next summer adventure, don’t forget your all-in-one tote bag. As a lightweight essential, fit to carry all of your cooling clothing, you won’t regret the purchase.

Better still, why not customise your tote bag with funny patterns and colours. This is a perfect way to bring a neutral outfit to life and add some personality to your summer lookbook of 2023.

