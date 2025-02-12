Ten Affordable Spring Break Destinations That Won’t Break Your Bank

With Spring Break just around the corner, you may be thinking, where should I spend some well-earned rest away from all the books and essays? Unfortunately and understandably since not all students can afford a lavish trip to the Bahamas, Busbud has identified 10 great destinations a short bus ride and less than $50 away.

For the estimated 84,000 students in the DC area, they can get to Virginia Beach in 4 hours 20 minutes and for just $45. Some schools, including Georgetown, even have a bus stop on campus. Even some hotels are less than $60 a night.

DC is a great destination for college students on a budget because many of the must-see attractions are free. The Smithsonian alone has 19 free museums. You can also find hostels for about $50 a night.

For students seeking an exotic destination they can take a short trip to Tijuana, Mexico from Los Angeles or Orange County. Stunning Rosarito Beach is nearby and visitors sample the culture at local markets and food trucks for specialties including street tacos.

There’s a lot more than gambling in Vegas and it’s possible to do it on the cheap. Students from UCLA, Cal State, UC Riverside and more can catch a bus right from campus and there are many fun and free or low-cost activities like people-watching on “The Strip,” taking a ride on the High Roller Observation ferris wheel, skating at the Cosmopolitan, or catching stunning views at nearby state parks, the Valley of Fire, or Red Rock Canyon. And you can find hotels for $75 per night.

For a classic spring break, Florida State University students can enjoy Panama City’s soft sandy beaches, abundant water sports, cheap eats, and vibrant nightlife. There are hotel options for under $100 and many of them offer concerts and parties throughout the season.

Miami is another popular spring break destination for stunning beaches and lively nightlife. University of Central Florida alone has nearly 70,000 students and many of them might be looking for a place to go that is within reach. Believe it or not, even at Miami Beach you can find budget-friendly lodging for less than $60 per night, and food trucks and diners can keep your costs low.

“Music City” is a fun-filled destination for Atlanta college students, including Georgia Tech, Georgia State, and Emory. Broadway is the place to go for live music, and many venues are open-air offering free entertainment featuring many genres, not just country music. Hotels can be found for under $60 and bars, street food, and diners are aplenty for students trying to keep costs down.

For spring breakers seeking Southern hospitality and charm, Savannah is the place to go. In March, you can catch the Savannah Music Festival or one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the country. The culinary scene features classic Southern fare from shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and peach cobbler. If you’re into the supernatural, you’ll find plenty of ghost tours. Budget accommodations can be found in the $50 range.

Louisiana State students can get to New Orleans right from campus in just over an hour for just $18. Once there, students can sample affordable and scrumptious French Creole food and eclectic live music. One of the most famous festivals in the world, Mardi Gras is March 4 and the Jazz Festival and French Quarter Festival also take place in March. You can find hotels for around $50 or larger groups might prefer a vacation rental so they can prepare some meals at home.

San Diego offers an exotic destination for your March break and several LA and Orange County colleges have bus stops on campus. Featuring some of California’s best beaches for sunning, surfing, and swimming. The infamous San Diego Zoo is home to more than 3,500 animals, including pandas, koala bears, and elephants. Street fairs, markets, and music festivals are available year-round and you can find affordable local seafood and Mexican cuisine. Some hotels go for as little as $75.

SEE ALSO: Why Your College Years Are the Best Time to Travel