How to Leverage TikTok to Boost Student Engagement and Campus Awareness

Social media has become a powerful tool for engaging with students, and TikTok is emerging as a leader in this space. With its short-form, visually engaging content, TikTok offers a unique platform for colleges to connect with students, promote campus events, and enhance overall campus awareness. If you’re working in a college’s communications, marketing, or student affairs department, understanding how to leverage TikTok can be a game-changer for your institution’s outreach strategy.

With the app now back up and running in the U.S. here’s how you can use it effectively to foster a more connected and vibrant campus community:

Showcase Campus Life

TikTok is an excellent platform to highlight student activities, academic achievements, and campus events in an authentic and engaging way. Use it to create videos that show what makes your campus special, from student clubs and activities to major campus events like graduation or homecoming. Consider starting a content series such as “Day in the Life of a Student,” where different students take over your account each week to give followers a unique perspective on life at your institution.

Additionally, create quick “Campus Tour” videos that spotlight different buildings, departments, or facilities. By using short, dynamic content, you can introduce prospective students and parents to the unique features and opportunities available at your college. With visually compelling content, these videos can serve as a virtual tour that helps prospective students get to know the campus better, even before setting foot on the grounds.

Promote Events and Activities

Traditional event promotion methods like flyers and email newsletters are effective, but they can sometimes be overlooked by today’s tech-savvy students. TikTok provides a fresh and creative way to announce upcoming events such as orientation sessions, sporting events, or guest lectures. Create short teaser videos with event highlights, and include sneak peeks or behind-the-scenes previews to build excitement. You can also leverage popular TikTok trends to make your content more engaging, such as using trending music, text overlays, or creative editing effects.

To further boost engagement, encourage students to share their own videos related to the events. This might include creating a video challenge for students to show off their preparations for the event or sharing why they’re excited to attend. By getting students involved in promoting events through their own content, you can increase reach and excitement, turning your TikTok page into a vibrant hub of campus activity.

Highlight Academic Programs and Resources

While TikTok is often associated with fun and lighthearted content, it’s also an effective platform for highlighting academic programs and campus resources. Consider creating a series of short videos that spotlight different departments, majors, and unique courses offered at your institution. Introduce professors and showcase student projects to give a taste of what each program offers.

You can also use TikTok to share educational content or quick tutorials. For instance, create videos that explain how to access online resources like the digital library, writing center, or academic advisory services. Additionally, spotlight career development resources by featuring videos on resume-building tips, interview preparation, or internship opportunities. Providing useful academic content in a creative format can help students to feel more connected to the academic community.

Amplify Student Voices

Empowering students to be content creators on your college’s TikTok page can make your content more relatable and engaging. Consider developing a student ambassador program where a group of students can take over the account to share their experiences. This can include a variety of content types such as daily routines, study tips, and campus hacks that only current students would know.

By giving students a voice on the college’s TikTok platform, you’re creating a channel that feels authentic and engaging. Allow students to create content around key topics like balancing academics and social life, getting involved in student organizations, or managing stress during finals week. This approach not only makes your content more relatable but also encourages other students to join the conversation and share their own experiences.

Use Trends to Your Advantage

TikTok thrives on trends, and staying current with these trends can significantly increase the visibility of your content. Make it a habit to keep up with trending music, challenges, and effects that are gaining popularity on the platform. When possible, align your campus-related content with these trends in a way that feels natural and authentic. For instance, if there’s a popular dance or challenge going around, consider having your mascot or a group of students participate in a way that ties back to campus pride or a specific event.

However, it’s important to use trends strategically and ensure they align with your institution’s values and messaging. Avoid forcing trends that don’t resonate with your audience or seem out of place. Instead, choose trends that you can adapt to reinforce positive campus messages, showcase your institution’s diversity, or highlight unique aspects of campus life.

Address Student Concerns and Share Announcements

TikTok is also a great platform for sharing timely updates and addressing common student questions. Use short videos to communicate important information such as registration deadlines, scholarship opportunities, or changes in campus policies. You can create informative content by using text overlays, voiceovers, or captions to ensure that your message is clear and accessible.

Consider engaging with students by responding to their comments and questions through video replies. This can make students feel heard and show that the institution is responsive and attentive to their needs. By creating this two-way communication channel, you can build stronger connections with your student body and foster a more engaged and informed campus community.

Measure and Adjust Your Strategy

As with any social media platform, it’s essential to monitor and analyze your TikTok performance regularly. Use TikTok’s analytics tools to track metrics such as video views, engagement rates, and audience demographics. This data can provide valuable insights into what type of content resonates most with your audience and help you to refine your content strategy.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different content formats, posting schedules, or hashtags to see what drives the best results. Pay attention to student feedback and adapt your strategy accordingly. By being flexible and open to trying new approaches, you can continually optimize your TikTok presence and ensure it remains a valuable tool for student engagement and campus awareness.

Leveraging TikTok marketing effectively requires creativity, consistency, and a deep understanding of your target audience. With the right approach, your college can harness the power of TikTok to create a stronger, more connected campus community that thrives both online and offline.

Final Thoughts

TikTok provides a unique and dynamic platform for colleges to engage with students and build a stronger campus community. By using it to showcase campus life, promote events, and amplify student voices, you can create a more connected and engaged student body. With thoughtful planning and creativity, TikTok can become an integral part of your college’s digital engagement strategy, helping you reach students in a way that feels authentic, relevant, and impactful.

