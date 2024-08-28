The Importance of Sleep in Academic Performance in College

We are all taught from an early childhood that sleep is important. We need sleep. However, many grow up and prioritize everything besides proper rest. Why? They think it’s OK to feel sleepy during the day. They sacrifice their attentiveness and memory in a moment without considering long-term consequences. Worsening academic performance is only the tip of the iceberg. Actually, the lack of sleep may irreversibly affect your brain and life. Let’s examine the issue further.

Highlights

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine outlines how poor sleep affects students and their academic performance. According to the recent studies:

Symptoms of sleep disorders are directly connected with worsening grades in math, reading, and writing classes.

College students with insomnia are at a higher risk of mental health problems.

College students with medical-related majors face sleep issues more often than those with humanitarian majors.

Still thinking that burning midnight oil is your only option to succeed? Sometimes contacting a college paper writing service contributes to your well-being in the long term. Is following strict deadlines worth your mental and physical health?

The Details

Students must remember loads of data and information regarding the most different topics. You need your memory in the best possible condition. That’s where sleep can actually help: our brain uses this time to process and store everything learned during the day. Studying till the morning makes you skip this stage. Eventually, your brain forgets what it’s been trying to learn. Furthermore, healthy sleep is essential for problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity. If your sleep quality and quantity are under threat, you are likely to struggle with assignments that require a non-standard approach or ultimate focus.

Healthy sleep is one of the mechanisms which helps you cope with stress and anxiety. Its lack can turn anxiety into a permanent state, endangering your college life and overall well-being. Slip is also critical for emotional regulation. This means that neglecting your schedule can bring mood swings and irritability. Poor emotional management may worsen your relationships with peers and professors. For instance, you’ll struggle to take their advice and respond to criticism. The lack of effective feedback channels will affect your growth opportunities and future career.

Clear as day: poor sleep affects your energy level and immune system. Constant academic efforts require great motivation. It can depend on something abstract but still help you cope with all the challenges. However, sleepiness takes away this feeling that you should fight for something. You just feel tired, that’s all. Your productivity drops, and so do your chances for academic success. Believe it or not, we’re no longer talking about something abstract. Motivation lack is often directly connected with a weakened immune system which struggles to cope with external threats.

Some Advice

Besides outlining the risks, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine also provides tips on getting enough quality sleep. Those include:

Going to bed early (how unexpected). No, really, this is the simplest and the most effective advice. As an adult, you need about seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Getting out of bed. This means you shouldn't stay there if you don't feel sleepy. Consider doing something relaxing until the fatigue takes over.

Staying out of bed. Strange advice, considering how comfy you feel there. However, that's the point: your body should remember that going to bed means falling asleep. Not talking on the phone, watching funny videos, or reading.

Limiting naps. Better take naps before 3 p.m. and keep them brief.

Adjusting the lights. Your body will know it's time to sleep if you dim them in the evening. Simultaneously, the morning sun will wake you up and help start the day productively.

Taking your time to relax. Consider spending half an hour before sleep away from screens and textbooks. Nevertheless, reading an interesting book may make you feel better.

Wrapping up

As you can see, sleep is indeed critical for your academic performance and overall well-being. Fight for eight hours of healthy sleep even if all the deadlines are burning! You’ll solve the problem later, but what about your mental and physical condition? Fixing it can take much more time and effort.

