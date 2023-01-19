How to Write an Internship Resume That Will Get You Hired

An internship resume is a document that highlights your skills, experiences, and education. It showcases why you are the best fit for a particular internship opportunity.

Creating a strong internship resume demonstrates your qualifications and makes you stand out as a great candidate for the position. Additionally, it is important to tailor your resume to the specific internship you are applying for. Professional paper writing service can be a useful in this process, as they can help you improve your resume’s formatting, grammar and language, but should not be used as a replacement for your own skills and experiences.

This guide will provide tips and strategies on how to write an internship resume that will help you stand out and get hired.

Tailor Your Resume to the Specific Internship

When applying for an internship, it’s important to tailor your resume to the specific opportunity you’re applying for. This means identifying the key skills and experiences that the internship requires and highlighting them in your resume.

For example, if the internship is in a marketing role, you should emphasize any marketing-related experiences you have. Such as social media management or event planning.

Use a Professional Format

To begin, use a professional format for your resume. A clean, easy-to-read format will make it easier for hiring managers to scan your resume and find the information they need. Use bullet points and clear headings to organize your information and make it easy to read.

Include a Strong Summary or Objective Statement

Next, include a strong summary or objective statement at the top of your resume. This is your chance to make a great first impression and showcase why you’re the best fit for the internship. Make sure to include relevant keywords that reflect the skills the internship requires.

Emphasize Your Education and Work Experience

After your summary statement, you can include sections like “Education,” “Work Experience,” and “Skills.” In the “Education” section, list your relevant degrees, majors, and any relevant coursework.

In the “Work Experience” section, include any relevant job or volunteer experience you have. If you don’t have much work experience, consider including any relevant extracurricular activities or volunteer work.

Finally, in the “Skills” section, list any relevant technical or soft skills you have, such as in a particular software or language.

Use Specific Examples and Metrics

When describing your experiences in the “Work Experience” or “Education” section, use specific examples and metrics to show the impact you made in your previous roles. Instead of listing your responsibilities, describe specific accomplishments. Also, describe how you added value to the organization.

This will help hiring managers see the concrete ways in which they can contribute to the internship.

Highlight Any Relevant Achievements or Awards

Another important aspect is to highlight any relevant achievements or awards you have received. This could include academic awards, leadership positions in extracurricular activities, or other recognitions.

These accomplishments show your skills and abilities and give the hiring manager a sense of your potential.

Include Relevant Projects

Besides traditional experiences, don’t forget to include any relevant online or offline projects that you have completed. For example, if you developed a website or app, include it in your resume.

This not only shows your technical skills but also your ability to complete projects.

Proofread and Get Feedback

In the end, make sure your resume is free of errors and easy to read. Use a spell checker and have a friend or mentor review your resume. Keep in mind that hiring managers often have to go through hundreds of resumes. So make sure yours is easy to read and stands out.

Internship resume template

Here is an example of an internship resume template:

Name: [Your Name]

Contact Information: [Email, Phone Number, LinkedIn Profile]

Objective Statement: [A brief statement outlining your qualifications and why you are a great fit for the internship]

Education:

[Degree, Major, and Institution] (e.g. Bachelor of Science in Marketing, XYZ University)

[Relevant coursework, e.g. “Marketing Research, Consumer Behavior, Digital Marketing”]

Work Experience:

[Job Title and Company Name] (e.g. Marketing Intern, XYZ Corporation)

[Job duties, responsibilities, and accomplishments in bullet points]

[Dates of employment] (e.g. Jan 2020 – Present)

Skills:

[List of relevant technical and soft skills]

Achievements:

[List of any relevant achievements or awards]

Projects:

[Name of project, e.g. “Developed a website for XYZ Non-Profit Organization”]

[Brief description of the project and your role]

References:

[Name, title, company, and contact information of at least two professional references]

Internship resume example

Name: Jane Doe

Contact Information: janedoe@email.com | 555-555-5555 | linkedin.com/in/janedoe

Objective: Detail-oriented and self-motivated marketing student. Experience in social media management and event planning. Seeking an internship opportunity in a fast-paced marketing environment to further develop my skills and gain hands-on experience.

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Marketing, XYZ University (Expected graduation: May 2024)

Relevant coursework: Marketing Research, Consumer Behavior, Digital Marketing

Work Experience:

Marketing Intern, ABC Corporation (June 2022 – Present)

Assisted in the development and implementation of marketing campaigns. Resulting in a 15% increase in website traffic

Conducted market research and analyzed data to identify target audiences

Managed the company’s social media accounts, resulting in a 20% increase in followers

Volunteer Event Coordinator, DEF Non-Profit Organization (January 2021 – May 2022)

Organized and executed successful fundraising events, resulting in a 30% increase in donations

Coordinated with volunteers and vendors to ensure smooth event execution

Skills:

Proficient in Google Analytics, Photoshop, and Microsoft Excel

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience with social media management and advertising

Achievements:

Won first prize in the XYZ University Marketing Competition (2022)

Received the XYZ University Marketing Scholarship (2021)

Projects:

Developed a website for GHI Non-Profit Organization (2020)

Created a responsive website using WordPress and managed a team of 3 individuals. Resulting in a 50% increase in online donations.

References:

John Smith, Marketing Manager, ABC Corporation, (555) 555-5555, johnsmith@email.com

Mary Johnson, Marketing Professor, XYZ University, (555) 555-5555, maryjohnson@email.com

Conclusion:

Tailoring your resume to the specific internship you are applying for and highlighting your relevant experiences, skills, and education can help you stand out from the competition.

