Best Ways to Get Around Campus

The parking situation across many college campuses is a struggle, to say the least. A statistic at the University of Wisconsin showed that there is one available parking spot for every five college students. With the average cost for a student parking permit at about $280 per semester, it’s certainly worth exploring cheaper alternatives for getting to class on time. There are many transportation options and they each have advantages and disadvantages. We share our two cents on the various means of transportation, ranging from skateboards to taking the bus. So how will you cruise to class this semester?

The Madness Of Motorized Transportation

Some may prefer to drive their cars, which offers privacy and comfort by way of temperature control and cushioned seating. However, the price of a car is high when compared to the price of non-motorized means of transportation and the cost of gas is near all-time highs. Some may opt for a moped. Many of the students at the University of Florida find riding to class on a moped to be common and convenient. Regardless, mopeds require fuel, finding space for parking and confidence in your ability to navigate to class safely. Another alternative is public transportation which offers a handful of other options. Trains, buses and ridesharing will all allow students to get to class in a timely manner, but these modes of transportation require the purchase of either individual fares or a pass as a more long-term option.

Traditional Transportation

When boiling down bicycles vs skateboards you should consider the storage and the maintenance required to have your wheels at your disposal. Many class commuters opt for transportation on two wheels. For example, many students in Portland, Oregon choose to bicycle to and from campus because it is a relatively bicycle-friendly city. However, a bicycle requires finding a safe place to lock it up and preparation in the case of a maintenance emergency; meanwhile a longboard or cruiser doesn’t require as much storage for tools, locks or finding a bike rack.

Some of you may be thinking, “Why don’t I just walk?!” If the distance of your commute isn’t far, this is a very valid option. It carries no cost, offers physical exercise, and with proper planning will get you to class on time. It’s an especially attractive choice when the walk to class is a scenic one or offers the opportunity to socialize or network. You don’t even have to search for parking as you might with a car, moped, motorcycle, or bicycle. However, for many students, walking to class isn’t an option because they simply live too far away for it to be reasonable.

Commuting With Style

Skateboarding, in addition to its popularity, is a sensible and effective way to roll to any lecture or study group that may come up. And, after the initial investment, it’s free! It is even cheaper than buying a bicycle or paying for daily public transportation, and on a tight student budget, this carries major clout. It’s an individual pursuit, so skateboarders don’t need to share air with others on a bus or train and risk getting sick.

Let’s break down the difference between longboards and cruisers, shall we? Both longboards and cruisers tend to have larger and softer wheels. Softer wheels make for better movement on rough surfaces like the road or sidewalks. Softer wheels also offer more grip for turning. Larger wheels come in handy when you have a longer commute because they cover more ground which makes for less pushing and more cruising. Lastly, board (deck) size is the biggest deciding factor when comparing longboards and cruisers. A longer board doesn’t maneuver as well as a cruiser when it comes to turning. Imagine how much easier a car can turn a corner compared to a semi-truck. Longboards and cruiser decks are usually at least eight inches wide which makes for a more stable ride at higher speeds. Which will you choose?

Most importantly, skateboarding is a form of transportation that can also introduce one to a rich culture beyond the college campus. Skateboarding, while an individual pastime, offers a community that is global, inclusive, and loads of fun! Skateboarding offers a relaxing outlet that we all need, especially after an all-nighter of studying, while providing a winning method of cross-campus movement.

How do YOU prefer to commute?

