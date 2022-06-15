Best Paid Online Jobs for College Students

The college student’s life is one of the hustle and bustle. They’re juggling classes, homework, extracurricular activities, and maybe even a part-time job. With the high cost of tuition and the increasing price of college textbooks, any extra cash can be helpful. It makes sense why more and more college students are turning to online jobs to help make ends meet.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of online jobs for college students is the flexibility they offer. If you have a busy class schedule or need to take care of other obligations, you can often find online jobs that can be done on your own time. This means you won’t have to miss important class time or sacrifice your grades to hold down a job.

And let’s be honest, any job that allows you to work from your PJs is a win in our book. So if you’re thinking about taking the plunge into the world of online work, here are some of the best online jobs for college students and their average salaries for entry-level according to PayScale.

1. Freelance Writer

If you have a knack for writing, you can use your skills to earn some extra cash as a freelance writer. Many websites and online publications are always looking for fresh content, and as a college student, you’re in the perfect demographic.

It might take a little time to build up a portfolio, but once you do, you’ll be able to command higher rates for your services. Plus, writing can be a great way to escape from the stress of schoolwork. So if you’re seeking a fun and easy way to make some extra money, consider freelance writing.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

2. Social Media Manager

If you’re the type of person who spends hours scrolling through social media, this might be the job for you! As a social media manager, you’ll be responsible for creating and curating content and engaging with followers. In other words, you’ll get paid to do what you love!

It isn’t all fun and games, though. You’ll also need to be strategic in your approach and ensure that you’re creating content that resonates with your audience. It could be a video content idea, a blog post, or even just a simple tweet.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

3. Graphic Designer

Do you have an eye for design? If you’re creative and have a strong understanding of graphic design principles, you can make some serious dough as a freelance graphic designer.

Designers are in high demand these days, as businesses want to create a professional and stylish online presence. If you’ve got the skills, there’s no shortage of work in this career.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

4. Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant is a sort of like an administrative assistant, but the work is done entirely online. As a virtual assistant, you might be responsible for tasks like scheduling appointments, managing emails, or even doing research.

Being a virtual assistant also requires a lot of self-discipline, as it can be tempting to spend all day watching TV or browsing the internet when you’re supposed to be working. But if you can stay focused, being a virtual assistant can be a great way to earn extra cash.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

5. Web Developer

If you’re tech-savvy and have experience with coding and web development, you can make a lot of money as a freelance web developer. There are a lot of student developers out there who are making good money coding and developing websites for companies and businesses.

Students usually have a natural affinity for computers and coding, so it’s really just a matter of turning that passion into a career.

Average Salary: $18 per hour

6. Online Tutor

What’s your favorite subject? If you’re good at math, science, English, or any other academic subjects, you can make some extra cash by tutoring students online.

Several websites connect tutors with students who need help, so all you need is a computer and an internet connection. And since you’ll be working from home, you can set your own hours and work as much or as little as you want.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

7. Proofreader

Are you good at spotting errors? Why not put those skills to use and earn some money as a proofreader?

As a proofreader, you would be responsible for reading through documents and correcting any errors you find. This could include anything from typos to grammatical mistakes to factual inaccuracies. Not only would you be able to flex your eagle eye, but you would also be paid for your work.

Average Salary: $16 per hour

8. Transcriptionist

Transcription might be the perfect job for you if you can type quickly and accurately. Transcriptionists are responsible for turning audio recordings into written documents. This could be anything from an interview to a podcast to a lecture.

I know that transcription might seem like a dry and tedious job. But trust me, it can be surprisingly satisfying (and even a little bit fun). And once you get the hang of it, you can transcribe audio files pretty quickly.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

9. SEO Specialist

SEO specialists are responsible for optimizing websites to rank as high as possible in search engine results. This involves keyword research, link building, and content optimization.

SEO is a very intuitive and easy-to-learn skill. All you need to get started with it are some basic knowledge of how Google works and a little time and patience.

Average Salary: $16 per hour

10. Film/Video Editor

With the rise of social media, there is a growing demand for engaging and visually appealing videos. As a video editor, you would be responsible for assembling raw footage and using video editing software to create finished products.

It’s a creative and challenging role that requires an eye for detail and a passion for story-telling. If you enjoy coming up with creative ways to tell stories, then a career in video editing could be the perfect fit for you.

Average Salary: $15 per hour

Bottom Line

Working online is a great way to earn some extra cash as a student, but it’s important to make sure that you don’t let your schoolwork suffer as a result. There are a ton of great online jobs for students. It really just depends on what you’re interested in and what kind of commitment you’re willing to make.

So if you want to make some extra cash or even start a whole new career, definitely check out the options on this list.

