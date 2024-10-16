Campus Customs: A Look at College Rituals Around the World

Colleges around the world are filled with various student traditions and rituals. While these customs don’t always contribute to academic success, there are always solutions if you’re struggling with your studies. For example, consider buying term papers if you do not have time to do them or contact a tutor if a certain math problem is too difficult for you. Do not be afraid to ask for help if you have any difficulties.

Traditions and Rituals of Students in the U.S.

U.S. colleges and universities have a long history. It is not surprising that they have very strong student traditions. Each college can boast of its own unique rituals. However, there are customs that students encounter at every college in the country.

Orientation

One of these important traditions is orientation. During a whole week in August, before the start of the main studies, freshmen visit the university, get to know each other and senior students, and participate in various fun events. Such immersion helps young people quickly integrate into the student community and feel comfortable.

The Night Before Exams

Another widely celebrated tradition, common to nearly all colleges in the U.S., occurs on the night before exams begin, affecting all students. During this time, musical orchestras perform in university libraries. The music provides students with a chance to step away from their studies, reduce stress before the exams, and rejuvenate with positive energy.

Rituals in Sororities and Fratenrities

The third ritual, especially observed in the most prestigious colleges in America, is closed clubs. Becoming a member of such a student group is not easy. Those wishing to get into a sorority or fraternity must complete various tasks and win the sympathy of the leaders. If a student passes all the tests with dignity, they become a full-fledged member of the community, participate in active life, and pay monetary contributions.

One of the oldest student clubs in the U.S. is considered to be the secret society “Skull and Bones”. The elite order was founded at Yale University in 1832. Its members at one time were William Taft and George W. Bush – the 27th and 43rd presidents of the United States, respectively.

There are many colleges and universities in the United States, which means that each of them has its own original traditions and superstitions. Here are some of them.

Harvard students have three unofficial tasks: to relieve themselves on the monument to John Harvard, have sex in the university library and run naked before an exam across the campus. The latter can be repeated before each exam – it is believed that such runs bring high scores.

students have three unofficial tasks: to relieve themselves on the monument to John Harvard, have sex in the university library and run naked before an exam across the campus. The latter can be repeated before each exam – it is believed that such runs bring high scores. Students from the University of Virginia are not far behind. There, too, it is customary to organize naked marathons, but with a specific goal. Participants must run to the statue of Homer and kiss the thinker on the butt. Needless to say, such veneration will certainly make the ancient Greek scientist kinder and help the prankster get a better score on the exam.

are not far behind. There, too, it is customary to organize naked marathons, but with a specific goal. Participants must run to the statue of Homer and kiss the thinker on the butt. Needless to say, such veneration will certainly make the ancient Greek scientist kinder and help the prankster get a better score on the exam. Unlike male universities, the private women’s Barnard College honours more classical traditions. There, female students annually organize a culinary festival during which they prepare a special sandwich. It is famous not only for its taste but also for its size.

honours more classical traditions. There, female students annually organize a culinary festival during which they prepare a special sandwich. It is famous not only for its taste but also for its size. Cornell University stands out with a unique tradition called Dragon Day, created by its students. Held at the end of March before spring break, the event involves freshmen constructing a massive dragon and parading it through the campus. The challenge for the other students is to “defeat” the dragon and restore peace to the university.

Student Traditions in Europe

As well as the U.S., plenty of European colleges and universities boast interesting student traditions, many of which are gradually spreading around the world.

Sweden

Students from Scandinavian countries have developed the tradition of screaming before an exam and after particularly difficult school days. The custom’s roots go back to Uppsala University in Sweden, where crazy screams are heard after 10 p.m.

United Kingdom

Oxford students come to exams with boutonnieres of carnations. A white flower is taken for the first exam, a red one for the last, and a pink one for all the others. Moreover, you cannot buy carnations yourself. This is considered a bad omen. Flowers must be received as a gift.

If the exams are passed successfully, the students are showered with confetti and glitter. Previously, garbage, champagne and anything else that came to hand were used. However, too much disorder forced the university management to introduce a high fine for the consequences of such an unbridled celebration.

SEE ALSO: Biorhythms: Impact of Early Mornings vs. Late Nights