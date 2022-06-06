4 Types of Engineering Careers for Graduates

Graduating from college is an exciting time, but there are now many tough choices ahead. While many students know that their college choice can affect their career prospects, they don’t realize that the path they take after they graduate can have a major impact on the rest of their lives.

Your professional career can be subject to change, but getting it off to the right start is the best approach for anyone who wants to achieve real success.

The type of engineer you become depends on your degree choice and the experience you earned during college. After all, if you took computer sciences, then you’ll need to go into the computer engineering or technology sectors. Alternatively, if your degree was in electrical engineering, then you’ll probably be looking at jobs in this niche.

Still, there are many options within these specific sectors, so you need to make sure that you choose the right one for you. It also depends on what you want to achieve from your new job and where you want to end up in the future.

Here are some of the main types of engineering careers that graduates can explore after finishing their degrees.

Starting A Career In Private Sector Engineering

The private sector is a great place to start your engineering career, particularly if you’re aiming to make money from your new role. The average salary for a US engineer is around $91,700 per year, but in the private sector, this can rise astronomically, particularly if you choose a lucrative field such as oil and gas. So, if you’re looking to become financially successful and enjoy many perks, then private sector engineering could be a great choice for you. There are many privately-owned companies seeking engineering talent, so you should explore job fares while at college to find suitable prospects to start your journey.

Entering Into Public Sector Engineering

Another option is going into public sector engineering. This means working for a company that is partially or wholly owned by the government. It can also mean working for the government directly, as a paid advisor or on projects the government is handling itself. As a general rule, public sector employees earn less than their private-sector counterparts, but the public sector does often offer competitive rates of pay. There are also many opportunities for advancement, so you could earn the status and expertise you’ve always craved by working in the public sector. Again, the best way to identify and explore public sector engineering jobs is to visit trade and job fares and to network within the engineering market.

Owning Your Own Engineering Business

Working for yourself is the holy grail for many graduates, and while it might take some time, you could eventually achieve the success you crave by starting your own engineering business. You’ll be able to set your own schedule and choose what projects you take on. Starting an engineering business can be challenging, and you’ll need as much expert support as you can get. So, you’ll need to explore a range of services. One important service that you should look into is engineer insurance. You can find a variety of engineering insurance policies to fit your business needs. This type of insurance is specialized for engineers to protect their careers and business. These policies will get you coverage to protect you from legal fees and damaged vehicles. Commonly, they will cover general liability and workers’ compensation. With support from experts who understand your market, you can get your new engineering business off to a flying start. It might take time for your business to earn the success you crave, and running any company is hard work, but it will pay off when you achieve the reputation for industry excellence that you and your team deserve.

Becoming An Engineering Consultant

If you want to work for yourself but don’t want to become a business owner who manages large projects and expansive teams, then becoming a freelance engineering consultant could be the ideal solution for you. Working as a freelancer is a cost-effective way to work for yourself and find the flexibility you want from your career. You’ll be able to assist on projects and share your knowledge and expertise, then leave the on-site team to their work. Becoming a respected consultant can take time, and it’s usually the product of many years of hard work. But, after you’ve built up an impressive resume, you can get yourself noticed by many large organizations and start sharing your engineering knowledge.

In Summary

Finishing an engineering degree is just the beginning of your career, but it’s also a time of great change and many choices. This article should help you to understand some of the types of engineering careers you can explore so that you can make an informed choice. You’ll then be able to find the perfect role that suits your aptitude and skills. Take the time to research each of these options in more detail to understand which one might work best for you. There’s no hard and fast way to find the right option, but by doing your research, you can give yourself the best possible start to your engineering career.

