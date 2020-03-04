Paris Fashion week received some of North West’s experimental (and borrowed) bars during Yeezy Season 8 Fashion show this week. On Monday, Kanye West brought his sought after Yeezy brand to the runway where it was met with mixed reviews. Placed in a venue as complex as the collection, fashion mavens piled into the Espace Niemeyer, which is known as the headquarters for the French Communist Party. Those who received invitations knew they were in for a treat when they found that invites included both a bundle of white sage and rattlesnake eggs.

Kanye West is unveiling YEEZY SEASON 8 today at Paris Fashion Week..and the invite comes with…rattlesnake eggs? [via @alyssavingan] pic.twitter.com/p1gDtHeuRF — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) March 2, 2020

Muted pastel puffer coats, oversized slides and puffer crops made for a cloudy and dreamy aesthetic, but still was heavy on the confusion. Where a lot of the structure was puffy with a muted color scheme, there were also blocky shoes with abrasive neon colors in the collection. However, when questioned about Yeezy Season 8, West openly admitted that a lot of the ideas were not completed finished, and prices haven’t even been set yet. Kanye admitted that he was doing some experimental approached to the fabric in this latest collection.

“The wool will be from [the sheep on my ranch]. We’re just looking at different ways to approach things. Ninety-percent of this collection is muslin it its original fabric. We’ve been looking at how we can create a suede effect or how we can dye it. This is all experimental. Each one of the pieces here is in its infant stage. They’re all new inventions and new approaches to apparel. Now, I’m looking at them, and thinking, where I can take them with their color and forms,” Kanye explained.

The Yeezy Season 8 show was the first he has had over two years since Yeezy Season 5. However, this will be be one of the most talked about ones with the newfound rap career of his 6-year-old daughter, North West, or how she likes to introduce herself, “Hi, I’m Northie.”

North West barked her own rendition of ZaZa’s “What I Do”, which caused a giddy reaction from the audience, however ZaZa’s mother wasn’t so enthused who posted an Instagram post highlighting the fact that North had the performed the song without giving ZaZa any credit.

However, Kim apologized and later mentioned ZaZa on Twitter and how North hopes that the 5-year-old raptress liked the remix.

I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

All in all, it seems that Yeezy Season 8 was one of the highlights so far of Paris Fashion Week.